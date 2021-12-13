DCDC celebrates the holidays with ‘Littlest Angel’

Having danced with DCDC since 2014 in addition to the company’s pre-professional troupe two years prior, Winfrey, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, is excited to embody the role for the fourth time. She admits sharing certain similarities with the character’s journey, providing deeper subtext from within.

Caption Countess Winfrey soars through the air in DCDC's presentation of "The Littlest Angel." Credit: MICHAEL GREEN

“The Littlest Angel is one of the biggest solo roles I’ve performed,” she said. “The role requires a lot of character work. There is a lot of vulnerability you have to allow yourself to have so the audience can feel a connection to the character. This role has allowed me to grow, and it has pushed me in many ways. In general, there have also been times when I felt like my box wasn’t as shiny as the other boxes in the rehearsal studio or at an audition. But I love to dance and I’m very thankful to be a part of DCDC. They saw potential in me that I didn’t see in myself.”

This year marks the sixth iteration of “The Littlest Angel,” which organizers deem as “reimagined and renewed.” Winfrey views the show as a refreshing holiday alternative, particularly when various presentations of “The Nutcracker” are occurring. She hopes audiences will embrace the production as eagerly as in the past as a welcomed respite from the norm.

“I think ‘The Littlest Angel’ offers variety in story and a different way to approach the holiday season,” she said. “In addition to audiences being able to experience a holiday dance show in a more contemporary form, the movement is unapologetic in its incorporation of the grounded work and the partnering work that make up DCDC’s value system as a company of dancers. This is a holiday show that now feels like a DCDC classic, and it has been received as a classic which is why audiences have been able to connect to it.”

HOW TO GO

What: “The Littlest Angel”

Where: University of Dayton Kennedy Union Boll Theatre, 300 College Park, Dayton

When: Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit dcdc.org/littlestangel

FYI: Masks are required