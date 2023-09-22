GET ACTIVE: Sweat & Sip brings smiles to fitness routine

Fun, fitness and refreshments are all on the menu at Warped Wing Brewing Company when it’s time for Sweat & Sip.

Space Three fitness instructors will move from their downtown studio to the Dayton taproom Sunday, Sept. 24 for a 50-minute class that combines a toning barre fitness workout with a high intensity interval training (HIIT) session. The class is only part of the fun as the price includes a drink of your choice after the workout.

“This class – as is the case with all of our classes – is open to everyone of any fitness level,” said Lindsey Deck, Space Three owner and instructor. “We will be providing modifications so everybody can do it.”

Workouts at Warped Wing are nothing new.

“We’ve been partnering with members of the community on group fitness classes for almost as long as the brewery has been open,” said Tara Spoores, Warped Wing Brewing Company marketing director. “It started off with Brewery Yoga and has, in recent years, branched out to other classes like the upcoming Sweat & Sip class hosted by Space Three. There’s surprisingly a large crossover of fitness enthusiasts and craft beer drinkers. We’ve really noticed a trend of the younger generation taking a special interest in group fitness classes in general.”

Group fitness classes offer more than camaraderie as exercising with others can also be motivational. Workout buddies can offer encouragement and reminders to exercise, helping create a connection and promote consistency.

Community partnerships like the one between Space Three and Warped Wing is also beneficial to both local businesses.

“We really like to meet new people and offer classes at times and places that are convenient for them,” Deck said. “Plus, it’s a lot of fun.”

Spoores feels the same way.

“Partnering with a local group like Space Three not only exposes us to folks who maybe haven’t been to the brewery before, but we think hosting a class in a unique, unexpected space creates a cool experience for the participants,” she said. “Plus, who doesn’t want to reward themselves with a little ‘liquid treat’ post-workout?”

HOW TO GO

What: Sweat & Sip. Lindsey and Lisa from Space Three will offer a class at Warped Wing Brewing Company. Ticket includes class and one drink of your choice. Please bring a mat.

Where: Warped Wing Brewing Company, 26 Wyandot St., Dayton

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

Cost: $25

Info: Space Three on Facebook at www.facebook.com/spacethreedayton