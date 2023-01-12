BreakingNews
Areas of fog in morning; Widespread showers, embedded storms today
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Jurassic Quest returns to Dayton Convention Center in February

Events
By
12 minutes ago

Jurassic Quest, a family-friendly dinosaur adventure, returns to the Dayton Convention Center Feb. 3-5.

Jurassic Quest’s life-like dinosaurs, which organizers tout as some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, will be the main attraction. The event will also include live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little children, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, “The Quest” self-led scavenger hunt style adventure, and more.

As you walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, you’ll also be treated to the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.

Explore10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

HOW TO GO

What: Jurassic Quest

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E Fifth St., Dayton

When: Feb. 3-5; 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Kids Unlimited Tickets ($36) includes admission, plus unlimited access to stationery and walking dinosaur rides, fossil dig, and dinosaur themed inflatable attractions. (Note: maximum weight for rides is 140lbs.)

Kids Standard Admission ($22) includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site. Free entry for children under 2.

Adult Standard Admission: $22

Senior Standard Admission: $19

Tickets or more info: Website

In Other News
1
Battle of the Bands returns to The Brightside Thursday
2
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
3
The Neon offering free tickets to ‘Till’ on MLK Day
4
Muse Machine presents Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’
5
Dayton Playhouse presents ‘Once On This Island’

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top