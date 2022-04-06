JUST IN: Dayton Art Institute reveals Art Ball details

Art Ball begins at 7 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by an elegant, seated dinner in the museum galleries. Following dinner, guests enjoy live music, dancing, open bars, specialty martinis, liqueurs and much more. An extra-cost VIP Cocktail Hour will offer early entry to Art Ball for a private reception at 6:30 p.m., with high-end wines and hors d’oeuvres.

More information about Art Ball, its history and this year’s featured artwork can be found online at www.daytonartinstitute.org/artball.

Advance reservations are required for Art Ball and attendance is limited. For more information about reservations and to request an invitation, contact Sponsorship and Special Events Manager Mike Griest, at mgriest@daytonart.org.

Art Ball also includes a Grand Draw Raffle as part of its fundraising efforts. Only 600 tickets will be sold for $100 each, with the chance to win prize packages valued at $1,000–$4,000, including exquisite jewelry items, as well as spa, restaurant, gym, adventure and travel prize packages. Ticket holders need not be present at Art Ball to win. Those purchasing three or more raffle tickets get one free Oktoberfest Preview Party ticket.

Dayton Art Institute's 2019 Art Ball. PHOTO BY CARRS & CO PHOTOGRAPHY

Grand Draw Raffle tickets may be purchased online beginning Monday, April 11. They may be purchased by phone, at 937-223-4278, or in person at the museum during regular hours beginning Wednesday, April 13. For more information about the Grand Draw Raffle and to purchase tickets online, go to www.daytonartinstitute.org/raffle.

As the Dayton Region continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting a safe event for all guests, museum staff and volunteers remains the DAI’s top priority. Based on recent recommendations from Dr. Michael Dohn, Medical Director at Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health, and due to the reduced cases of the virus in the region, the museum has decided not to require masks or vaccination registration to attend Art Ball.

“Having successfully relaunched Oktoberfest last fall with COVID safety measures in place, it is important that we also resume this fundraiser, and do so in a safe and responsible manner,” Roediger said. “Museum leadership has closely followed the scientific data throughout the pandemic and feels it is safe to go forward with a traditional Art Ball. We will continue to watch the virus data and adjust accordingly.”

Visit the museum’s website in the coming weeks for additional information and updates about COVID safety precautions at Art Ball.

For more information about planning a visit to the Dayton Art Institute, including current museum hours, updates and COVID-19 safety protocols, go to www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4ART (4278). Connect with the Dayton Art Institute on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for additional information, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, and exclusive offers.