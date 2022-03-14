JUST IN: Jim Gaffigan among latest acts heading to Fraze

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring the laughs with “The Fun Tour” on Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. at the Fraze Pavilion.
The Emmy-winning and six-time Grammy-nominated performer regularly contributes commentary for “CBS Sunday Morning.” He also co-created and starred in TV Land’s “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” Family and religion are also factors in his clean comedy.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Cost: $45-$70.
In related news, the nostalgic Rick K. Road Trip will perform Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m. The group is described as performing “an exciting and unique blend of high energy rock n’ roll from the 1960s through today” with “Las Vegas professionalism and class.”
Tickets also go on sale Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Cost: $5 general admission.
Tickets for both shows can be purchased online or in-person at Fraze FanFare in Town & Country Shopping Center. For more information, visit fraze.com.
About the Author