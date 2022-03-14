Hamburger icon
JUST IN: Jim Gaffigan among latest acts heading to Fraze

Events
By , Staff Writer
Updated 52 minutes ago

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring the laughs with “The Fun Tour” on Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. at the Fraze Pavilion.

The Emmy-winning and six-time Grammy-nominated performer regularly contributes commentary for “CBS Sunday Morning.” He also co-created and starred in TV Land’s “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” Family and religion are also factors in his clean comedy.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Cost: $45-$70.

Explore15 entertainers with Dayton ties to watch in 2022

In related news, the nostalgic Rick K. Road Trip will perform Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m. The group is described as performing “an exciting and unique blend of high energy rock n’ roll from the 1960s through today” with “Las Vegas professionalism and class.”

Tickets also go on sale Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Cost: $5 general admission.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased online or in-person at Fraze FanFare in Town & Country Shopping Center. For more information, visit fraze.com.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

