Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

MLK and Malcolm X debate in Sinclair’s ‘Meeting’

Sinclair Community College.
caption arrowCaption
Sinclair Community College.

Events
By , Dayton
35 minutes ago

Sinclair Community College Theatre will celebrate Black History Month with a production of Jeff Stetson’s 1987 drama “The Meeting” Feb. 9 and 10 inside Blair Hall Theatre.

Stetson’s work imagines a private strategy session between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X in a Harlem hotel in 1965 during the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

“Differing in their philosophies, but alike in their mutual respect, the two men debate their varying approaches to the same social problems...,” according to Dramatists Play Service.

caption arrowCaption
Rico Parker (top, as Malcolm X) and Shaun Diggs (Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.) will star in Sinclair Community College's production of "The Meeting" Feb. 9 and 10 in Blair Hall Theatre.

Credit: PATTI CELEK

Rico Parker (top, as Malcolm X) and Shaun Diggs (Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.) will star in Sinclair Community College's production of "The Meeting" Feb. 9 and 10 in Blair Hall Theatre.
caption arrowCaption
Rico Parker (top, as Malcolm X) and Shaun Diggs (Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.) will star in Sinclair Community College's production of "The Meeting" Feb. 9 and 10 in Blair Hall Theatre.

Credit: PATTI CELEK

Credit: PATTI CELEK

Directed by Shaun Diggs, who will portray King, the production also features Rico Parker as Malcolm X and DeAngelo Powell as Rashad, the bodyguard. The artistic team includes costumer Andrew Ian Adams and stage manager and lighting designer Ronald J. Frost.

Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 10 at noon and 7 p.m. The production, which is offered free of charge through the support of Sinclair’s Diversity Office, runs roughly 30 minutes followed by a post-show panel discussion. A study guide, written by Furaha Henry Jones, is available upon request.

ExploreAmazing art: Sistine Chapel exhibition opens this weekend

There will be no tickets for this event. All seating is on a first come, first served basis. However, groups of 10 or more can reserve seats by emailing Sinclair Theatre marketing specialist Patti Celek at patti.celek@sinclair.edu. Masks must be worn on all Sinclair campuses.

Blair Hall Theatre is located inside Building 2 of Sinclair’s downtown campus, 444 W. Third St., Dayton.

In Other News
1
Amazing art: Sistine Chapel exhibition opens this weekend
2
TODAY: Downtown Dayton celebrates First Friday with exciting activities
3
DPO salutes music of Elton John at Schuster Center
4
WEEKEND GUIDE: Classic rock, comedy, musicals and more
5
Winter Wedding Expo and Fashion Show this weekend

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top