MLK and Malcolm X debate in Sinclair’s ‘Meeting’

Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 10 at noon and 7 p.m. The production, which is offered free of charge through the support of Sinclair’s Diversity Office, runs roughly 30 minutes followed by a post-show panel discussion. A study guide, written by Furaha Henry Jones, is available upon request.

There will be no tickets for this event. All seating is on a first come, first served basis. However, groups of 10 or more can reserve seats by emailing Sinclair Theatre marketing specialist Patti Celek at patti.celek@sinclair.edu. Masks must be worn on all Sinclair campuses.

Blair Hall Theatre is located inside Building 2 of Sinclair’s downtown campus, 444 W. Third St., Dayton.