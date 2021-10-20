Over the Rhine, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors perform at Dayton Masonic Center this weekend

A celebration of Americana singer/songwriters is in store as Over the Rhine and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors perform at the historic Dayton Masonic Center on Friday, Oct. 22.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
A fixture at Canal Street Tavern for decades, Cincinnati-based Over the Rhine, consisting of the husband-and-wife team of pianist/guitarist/bassist Linford Detweiler and vocalist/guitarist Karin Bergquist, has 30 years of writing and performance experience including 15 studio albums. Tennessee-based Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors hail from East Nashville and Memphis.
“As we ramp up our concert series at Dayton Masonic Live, we couldn’t be more excited to highlight both of these amazing singer songwriters and their bands,” said Brian Johnson of Level Up Productions, in a release. “The pure raw talent of both Over the Rhine and Drew Holcomb are matched perfectly with their writing abilities and stage presence. For people who enjoy Americana music, this will be a night they don’t want to miss.”
Johnson also considers the acoustics and intimacy of Dayton Masonic Center’s Schiewetz Auditorium, which seats 1700, a huge asset.
“There really isn’t a bad seat in the house,” he said. “These two artists’ incredible voices and stage presence will be very well represented in this venue.”
Music begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Advance tickets and more information are available at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p6168755/over-the-rhine-drew-holcomb-the-neighbors-dayton-the-dayton-masonic-center-schiewetz-auditorium.
Additional information can be found online at daytonmasonic.live.
Patrons are reminded proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours is required to attend the show.
Dayton Masonic Center is located at 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton.