Popular Bluegrass and Brew Festival returns to streets of Fairborn

A large crowd sits outside in downtown listening to a bluegrass band on stage. Some are underneath trees, and many are sitting on lawn chairs.

A large crowd at Fairborn's Bluegrass and Brew Festival in 2021. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

Local News
By
6 minutes ago

Fairborn’s Bluegrass and Brew Festival opens Friday, featuring three bluegrass bands, 12 food trucks, and as much brew as you can (responsibly) drink.

Three-time Grammy award winner and “Queen of Bluegrass,” Rhonda Vincent & the Rage will headline Bluegrass & Brew this year, starting at 8:30 p.m. Six-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) winners Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers return this year to kick off live music at 6 p.m. The 2020 IBMA Gospel Recording of the Year artist Alan Bibey & Grasstowne take the stage at 7:15.

Bluegrass and Brew runs from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Main Street Commons, 103 West Main St. Fairborn. The event is free and open to the public, and guests are advised to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the live music.

On-street parking is available, as is parking near the library and surrounding businesses.

The event also features multiple food trucks, family-friendly activities, and a beer garden, with brews provided by Bonbright Distributors and Warped Wing.

Food trucks expected include Godown’s Fixins, Buckeye Burgers, Christian Brothers Meat Co., East Coast Eatz, What the Taco, The Lumpia Queen, The Wild Banana, Home Cooked Vibes, Chicago Gyros & Dogs, Cupzilla, Underdogs Mobile, and Diamond Daquiris.

Bluegrass and Brews has been held in downtown Fairborn since 2018, though the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For additional information, visit www.bluegrassandbrew.com.

