Roots music rave: Guitarists unite for regional show in Newport

Roots music artists Joe Tritschler, Deke Dickerson and Kyle Eldridge shared the stage for the first time this summer. Due to the success of their impromptu collaboration in England, the trio will reunite with three regional shows, most notably Friday, Sept. 15 at Southgate House Revival in Newport, Kentucky. Each musician will alternate between guitar, bass and drums.

“Deke got a call from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Tritschler said. “They wanted him to bring the 1958 Link Wray Danelectro Longhorn guitar, which Deke owns. He said, ‘Well, shucks, I’ll be in Ohio, let’s see if we can play some shows.’ I’m looking forward to playing with my buddies again.”

Tritschler, a Wright State University professor known musically as Crazy Joe, has a long history with the California-based Dickerson, who has led the Ecco-Fonics since 1998.

“I’ve known Deke a long time,” Tritschler recalled. “I’ve been playing drums for him since the mid-2000s. I ended up touring with him and playing drums on his last few records, all except for the one he put out this year.

“Kyle was an honorary member at first and he ended up being the drummer,” Tritschler continued. “It’s great to bring him up and hear him play guitar so well. Kyle is about 10 years younger than me. We lived in the same town, so he’d come over and hear us play all the time as a 14-year-old kid. Now he’s this amazing guitar player and playing western swing all over the country.”

Tritschler and Louisville-based Eldridge, who both grew up in Enon, first performed together with Dickerson at the aforementioned England concert held in June.

“All three of us happened to be at the same festival, the Rockabilly Rave UK,” Tritschler said. “Deke hired me to be one of his side guys. I said, ‘Let’s get Kyle out there and get the three of us on stage playing guitar at the same time.’ We did and it was a gas.

Explore 15 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

“These are really Deke Dickerson shows,” Tritschler added. “A good half of the show are his tunes. I’ve been touring with Deke since 2006 so I can play all that stuff blindfolded. We’ll be backing up Deke and then Kyle and I will each do eight or 10 songs of our own in every show so that’ll be cool.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com

HOW TO GO

Who: Deke Dickerson, Crazy Joe Tritschler and Kyle Eldridge

Where: Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave., Columbus

When: Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

More info: 937-614-436-2625 or nataliesgrandview.com

Where: Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport, Kentucky

When: Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of show

More info: 859-431-2201 or www.southgatehouse.com

Where: The Treelawn, 15335 Waterloo Road, Cleveland

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cost: $17 in advance, $20 day of show

More info: 216-677-8733 or thetreelawn.com