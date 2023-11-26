Seasonal celebrations take the stage: Holiday shows to see in December

The holiday season has arrived with live productions set to highlight the wonder and magic of this time of year.

Here are a selection of shows and concerts to see across Dayton this holiday season. Whether classics passed down through generations or new performances being seen for the first time, all of these shows have something in common: the spirit of the holidays.

“Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical”

Based on the classic film of the same name, “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical” adds music to the iconic story. This dinner theatre production also includes a buffet featuring deep-fried fish, pasta, sweet potato soufflé and other dishes tied to the spirit of the show.

When: Through Dec. 30, dates vary. Buffet will open at 11:15 a.m. for matinees and 6:15 p.m. for evening shows.

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W Central Ave, Springboro

Cost: $70 to $79. Children 11 and under are $39.

More information: lacomedia.com

“In the Spirit of.... Grace”

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs and Music Director Deron Bell lead the troupe’s uplifting holiday performance featuring pieces such as “In My Father’s House” and more.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $15 to $75

More information: www.dcdc.org

“Holiday Pops: Canadian Brass”

The popular Canadian Brass quintet will be joining the Dayton Philharmonic for a performance of classic holiday charts. Fans of the quintet will be delighted to hear and see them perform once more or for the very first time.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Cost: Tickets start at $27.50 and go up to $103.50 for adults. Discounted rates are offered for seniors, students, military, and educators.

More information: Daytonlive.org

Wright State University Music Department Holiday Concert

Under the batons of Dr. Nathan Nagir and Dr. Shelley Jagow, the concert will feature all of the department’s choirs and bands. The Miami East High School Chamber Singers, conducted by Omar Lozano, will also participate.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Creative Arts Center Festival Playhouse of Wright State, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Cost: Free

More information: liberal-arts.wright.edu

“Le PeTiT CiRqUe - Christmas Show”

The only all-child humanitarian cirque group performs their Christmas show this holiday season. This world-famous group notably performed at the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize concert.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

Cost: $20-$40

More information: arbogastpac.com

“Sweet Sounds of the Holidays”

The Bach society of Dayton invites guests to experience the holidays with “Sweet Sounds of the Holidays.” In collaboration with the Kettering Children’s Choir Chorale and the Kettering Advent Ringers, audiences can listen to pieces such as “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” and “Joy to the World.”

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3

Where: Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Dayton

Cost: Adult tickets are $30. Discounts are offered for students, military, children and families of the performers.

More information: bachsocietyofdayton.org

“Don We Now Our Gay Apparel”

The Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus’ holiday concert reflects the group’s desire to make sure diverse voices are heard, and this concert looks to continue that trend with additional holiday cheer as well.

When: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton

Cost: $25

More information: www.daytongaymenschorus.org

“Season’s Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret”

Returning once more to the PNC Arts Annex, “Season’s Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret” bring talented vocalists together to celebrate the holidays in a fun and cheerful way. Request a song to Santa and possibly see it performed by the group consisting of Gina Handy, Philip Drennen, Deron Bell and their Melody Makers.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-10

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Cost: Tickets are $35 for adults and $12 for students

More information: Daytonlive.org

“Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas”

The famous acapella group returns to Dayton once again to bring the spirit of the holidays for music fans across the city. Singing iconic holiday songs in a whole new fashion, this performance is not to be missed for fans of the style.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $35-$64

More information: Voctave.net

“The Nutcracker”

The Dayton Ballet continues their annual tradition as the Nutcracker returns this December at the Schuster Center. With music performed by the Dayton Philharmonic, the classic ballet is brought to life once again in Dayton.

When: Dec. 8-17; 7:30 p.m. Fridays.; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. There is also a sensory friendly performance at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Cost: $28.50 -$107.50. Sensory friendly tickets are priced at $6.50-$8.50

More information: Daytonperformingarts.org

“The Hip-Hop Nutcracker”

For those who are looking for a more modern approach to the classic ballet, look no further than “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker.” Lead by MC Kurtis Blow, this performance goes through the story of “The Nutcracker” in a whole new way.

When: 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $35-$85

More information: Daytonlive.org

“Handel’s Messiah”

This widely popular show features the Dayton Philharmonic performing to the famous oratorio including the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13

Where: Schuster Center 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Cost: $23.50-$103.50

More information: Daytonperformingarts.org

“Reindeer Sessions”

This adult show takes a humorous approach to the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. From the perspective of Blitzen, this show exposes the “truth” of what happened on that Christmas Eve.

When: Dec. 13 through 23. Performances vary.

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $20-$53

More information: humanracetheatre.org

“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and We’re HOME ALONE!”

A one-act show that mashes two well-known holiday films and adds its own spin on them as well. This family-friendly show focuses on a group of family pets learning about the many holidays observed this time of year. Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanzaa and Las Posadas will be discussed in this performance.

When: Dec. 14 through 17. 12 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Cost: $8

More information: Sinclair.edu/events

“Cirque Dreams Holidaze”

A mix of modern-ballet and Broadway-theater productions, the “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” brings a fun performance to the Daytonaudience. Jugglers, acrobats, skippers and more dance around the stage and perform to the classic music of the holidays.

When: Dec. 15- 17. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 12 and 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: Tickets range from $42.50 to $102.50

More information: Daytonlive.org

“Candlelight: Holiday Special”

A string quartet will play elegant renditions of holiday chorales and themes in a beautiful venue lit by hundreds of candles. The show will last 60 minutes and will feature songs such as “The First Noel”, “Greensleeves” and pieces from “The Nutcracker.”

When: 3:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 and 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22

Where: Dayton Masonic Temple, 525 W Riverview Ave., Dayton

Cost: $26-$57

More information: feverup.com

“Trans-Siberian Orchestra- The Ghosts of Christmas Eve”

This modern Christmas staple is returning to Dayton to play variations of Christmas classics and their famous original songs.

When: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28

Where: 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, OH 45324

Cost: $39-$109.75

More information: www.trans-siberian.com