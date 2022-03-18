Spring Market Day at Dayton Arcade offers variety of activities

Events like this highlight the Arcade’s role as a community partner.

“We want people to get back out and support local,” Dunn Peters said. “We want to inspire, activate and help people and businesses with their recovery post-pandemic.”

The Contemporary Dayton shop will also be open with a focus on multicultural artists, women creators and sustainable items.

Caption More than 30 local vendors will be on hand at Spring Market Day at the Arcade - Kevin Lush Photography Credit: Kevin Lush Photography Credit: Kevin Lush Photography Caption More than 30 local vendors will be on hand at Spring Market Day at the Arcade - Kevin Lush Photography Credit: Kevin Lush Photography Credit: Kevin Lush Photography

Refuel and relax

Divine catering will be on hand with a variety of items to enjoy and a cash bar will also be open for the happy hour crowd.

Startup Grounds, a bistro located in The Hub Powered by PNC at 31 S. Main St., will have extended hours offering an additional location to get your caffeine fix or enjoy a light dinner.

Caption The free, family friendly event will include food and beverages, artisan vendors and live performances - Contributed Caption The free, family friendly event will include food and beverages, artisan vendors and live performances - Contributed

Artistic performances

From Christmas carols to ballet dancers, the rotunda was alive with music and dance during Holly Days and organizers wanted to continue the tradition of offering live entertainment for Spring Market Day.

“A thriving arts scene is part of the city’s DNA,” Dunn Peters said. “There was a definite void when everything was shut down, so we’re so happy to have it back.”

Culture Works has curated a slate of live performers for the day from a solo pianist to Irish dancers.

Beyond the Arcade

Organizers are also encouraging visitors to make a day or night of it and explore other downtown destinations including restaurants, breweries and tap houses.

“We hope people will park once and walk twice and support local businesses,” Dunn Peters said.

For more information, visit www.arcadedayton.com.

Spring Market Day at the Arcade

What: A free family-friendly event in the Arcade’s Rotunda with food and beverages, artisan vendors and live entertainment. The Contemporary Dayton galleries and shop will also be open.

When: Wednesday, March 23, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St.

Performance schedule

3:30 p.m. – Lyn Morton, pianist

5:30 p.m. – Amber Hargett, musician

7 p.m. – Dwyer School of Irish Dance

Vendors

1880 Candle Co.

About a Thing

Anne Green Design

Amy Grace Monograms

Art on Catalpa

Brixilated

Cabin Fever Confections

Ceremony

Darty Art

Desert Roots

Divine Catering & Events

Fully Loved and Free

GE Writing, LLC

Gem City Laser

Ivy

K12 Gallery & TEJAS

Leeli + Lou

Luna Gifts & Botanicals

Made by LLC

Mama Aswan’s Butters & Oils

Maria’s Unique Food & Gifts

Mike Elsass

Nic Nacks

Ninjtaro Jewels

Pet Wants Dayton

Pink Moon Goods

Scattered Co.

Speakeasy Sweets

St. Anne’s Cheese Co.

Sugar Camp & Stephanie Shields

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops

The Flowerman!

Upness

Yaytoonday, LLC