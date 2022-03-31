Stivers prepares annual Photography Fundraising Auction

Photography CTE students solicit work from all over the world. Proceeds from the auction go directly to the Photography Department to purchase cameras, film, paper, and darkroom chemicals to keep their award-winning program thriving. Scholarship opportunities to send students abroad to see art in other countries also stems from the event.

“Being able to take our kids to Spain, Italy, and France to experience the art they’ve only seen in books is priceless,” said Leah Stahl, Director of Photography at Stivers School for the Arts in a release. “It’s so energizing and enriching to share that experience with students.”