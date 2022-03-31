dayton-daily-news logo
Stivers prepares annual Photography Fundraising Auction

Stivers School for the Arts on East Fifth Street in Dayton.

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

Stivers School for the Arts on East Fifth Street in Dayton.

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

By Staff Report
57 minutes ago

Stivers School for the Arts’ 20th annual Photography Fundraising Auction will be held Friday, April 1.

Photography CTE students solicit work from all over the world. Proceeds from the auction go directly to the Photography Department to purchase cameras, film, paper, and darkroom chemicals to keep their award-winning program thriving. Scholarship opportunities to send students abroad to see art in other countries also stems from the event.

“Being able to take our kids to Spain, Italy, and France to experience the art they’ve only seen in books is priceless,” said Leah Stahl, Director of Photography at Stivers School for the Arts in a release. “It’s so energizing and enriching to share that experience with students.”

Over 200 prints will be featured this year, including 15 artist books, from around the world. The show also includes student work and fun merchandise.

Alexis Larsen, Dayton Daily News food columnist and Chief of Philanthropy for Five Rivers MetroParks, will serve as emcee.

For more information, visit website.

HOW TO GO

What: 20th Annual Stivers Photography Fundraising Auction

Where: Fifth Street Gallery inside Stivers School for the Arts, 1313 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: Friday, April 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $3 cash per person to enter

More info: 937-542-7448 or get a sneak peek on Instagram: @stivers_photo_auction

