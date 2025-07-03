The Legends of Springfield perform with symphony orchestra this weekend

The Summer Arts Festival, currently in its fourth week, will again include a Springfield tradition this Sunday, July 6.
It’s the 59th consecutive performance by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and is a collaboration with The Legends of Springfield, a group of hometown performers with deep local roots that go back as far as the 1970s including The Pleasure Seekers, The Pure Pleasure Band and The Champion City Trio.
The SSO playlist will include music from one of the biggest recent movies, “Wicked” and one of the classics, whose lead character will return to cinemas this summer, “Superman March” by John Williams.
The Legends of Springfield will take on “Superstition,” “September” and “I’m Every Woman.”
The show begins at 8 p.m. at Veteran’s Park Amphitheater at Cliff Park. Attendees can set up lawn furniture and blankets beginning at 6 a.m. and must have them removed at the end of the evening’s performance.
For more information on the festival, go to facebook.com/SpringfieldArtsCouncil.
UPCOMING SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL EVENTS
8 p.m. July 9: Acapella vocal band DUWENDE: 6-person group performing popular music covers
8 p.m. July 11: The PettyBreakers: A tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.
8 p.m. July 12: Phil Dirt and the Dozers: America’s premiere “Rock ‘N R’oldies” review performs hits of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s
About the Author