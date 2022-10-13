Tino, rapper known for positive, upbeat music, goes deeper at Yellow Cab Saturday

“I wanted to make some tracks that reflect who people are and that’s what ‘Midwest Sorrow’ comes from,” he said, speaking with me at Press Coffee on Watervliet Avenue. “With emo music and neo-soul, the songs are about who you are as a person and not just a characteristic of you. I’m trying to be the most human I can possibly be. A lot of times, I am a positive, bubbly, upbeat person but certain things really hurt me. And I try, as a man, not to divulge that I’m in these phases. This project tackles these phases I generally try to avoid.”

“Midwest Sorrow” is the follow-up to “Never Worried Bout Tomorrow,” which was released Dec. 7, 2021. It was the rapper’s third offering of the year, following collaborative releases with Sidekick Project and Safe Money. To me, ‘Never Worried Bout Tomorrow,’ was the pinnacle of my rapping projects up until that point. It’s the hip-hop album I’d been trying to make my entire career and it would be a fool’s task to try to top it immediately. I wanted to do something completely different so I didn’t have to compete with what I consider my opus.”