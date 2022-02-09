TODAY: Graveside tribute to Dunbar at Woodland Cemetery

Woodland Cemetery, the Dunbar Alumni Association and Dayton Dunbareans will hold their annual graveside tribute to Dayton native Paul Laurence Dunbar today, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.
Born in 1872, Dunbar was one of the most acclaimed writers of his time, contributing novels, poems and short stories. He died in Dayton Feb. 9, 1906, at the age of 33.
The tribute, which will begin at Dunbar’s gravesite and conclude inside the Woodland Mausoleum, is expected to include a short program of readings and stories.
The event is free and open to the public.
Woodland Cemetery is located at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton.
