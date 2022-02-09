Hamburger icon
TODAY: Graveside tribute to Dunbar at Woodland Cemetery

Mitchell Capel, an interpreter from Pinehurst, NC, LaVerne Sci, site manager of the Dunbar House and Hutson Tigner, a Dunbar House employee, say a prayer at the gravesite of poet Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Credit: Lisa Powell

Woodland Cemetery, the Dunbar Alumni Association and Dayton Dunbareans will hold their annual graveside tribute to Dayton native Paul Laurence Dunbar today, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.

Born in 1872, Dunbar was one of the most acclaimed writers of his time, contributing novels, poems and short stories. He died in Dayton Feb. 9, 1906, at the age of 33.

ExplorePhotos: Dayton’s Paul Laurence Dunbar, one of the first nationally-known African-American writers

The tribute, which will begin at Dunbar’s gravesite and conclude inside the Woodland Mausoleum, is expected to include a short program of readings and stories.

The event is free and open to the public.

Woodland Cemetery is located at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

