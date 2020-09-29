Fazoli’s branches out from its Italian menu with new wings offerings

Based on the success it had in test markets, Fazoli’s is projecting its wing launch will generate an additional $2,500 a week per restaurant, Fazoli’s officials said in a release.

Carl Howard, CEO of Fazoli's since 2008, is a 1983 graduate of Fairmont East High School. Contributed photo

“Once we saw the shift to off-premise sales and the overwhelming growth of delivery, we put our foot on the gas,” Howard said in a release. “This is a challenging time for our industry, but instead of backing down, we continued to innovate and capitalize on opportunities."

The fryers used to prepare Fazoli’s wings will open up new menu possibilities. Plans call for testing items such as fried mozzarella skewers, toasted ravioli, Pasta chips and Italian nachos, the chain’s officials said.

Rick Petralia, director of culinary innovation for Fazoli’s said, “Though we are an Italian brand, we wanted to expand and explore new ways to innovate our menu to provide guests with something they’d never expect from us. Wings were an easy choice because of their popularity and ease of execution. They are a perfect expansion for our off-premise business."

Fazoli’s, which was founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., owns and operates about 220 restaurants in 28 states.