High temps have arrived: Here is your guide to local pools and splash pads

Whiffs of coconut and chlorine are in the air as summer is fully in swing.

Many pools, private swim clubs and aquatic centers are open for the summer season with a full staff of lifeguards ready to serve.

The following is a list of places to swim in the area.

Note: operating hours are subject to change, please call each location ahead of your trip.

Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights

Operating season: Open now through through Labor Day weekend

Hours: 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Closed to the public Monday and Wednesday

Location: 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Ticket price: Non-residents: $15 for adults, $12 for children age three to 17 and $10 for seniors age 60 or older. Kettering residents: $12 for adults, $8 for children age three to 17 and $8 for seniors age 60 or older.

Other details: Season passes are available. Passholders and Huber Heights residents get entry to the pool an hour early each day, alongside exclusive pool time noon-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. For more information, call 937-669-3483.

Troy Aquatic Park

Troy Aquatic Park showing existing two slides at shallow end of pool.

Credit: Contributed photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed photo

Operating season: Now through through Aug. 17

Hours: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

Location: 460 W. Staunton Drive, Troy

Ticket price: $7 for adults, $5 for children age three to five and $6 for seniors age 60 and older. Children age two and younger get in free.

Other details: Season passes are available, with exclusive passholder swim time 5-8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 937-335-5171.

Gardner Memorial Pool

Operating season: Now through Sept. 1

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. daily

Location: 105 Patterson Road, Oakwood

Ticket price: Season Pass only: $255 for single passes, $415 for family passes and $165 for senior passes. Discounts are available for Oakwood Community Center members.

Other details: This pool is only for Oakwood residents. For more information, call 937-298-0775.

Germantown Aquatic Center

Operating season: Now through through Sept. 1

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. daily

Location: 75 N. Walnut St., Germantown

Ticket price: $8 for Germantown residents, $10.50 for non-residents. Tickets are $3 for children age three to four and $5 for non-resident seniors. Children two-years-old or younger and senior Germantown citizens are free. Admission is $4 after 5 p.m.

Other details: Season passes are available. On July 4, admission will be free. For more information, call 937-855-7667.

New Carlisle Pool

Operating season: Now through Aug. 24

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. daily

Location: 301 E. Lake St., New Carlisle

Ticket price: $7 for children age 5 to 17, $8 for adults and $6 for seniors age 65 or older. Children age four and under are free. Tickets are $4 after 6 p.m.

Other details: Season passes are offered, with a group rate for a family pass. For more information, call 937-845-8116.

Idle Hour Swim Club

Operating season: Now through Aug. 31

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Location: 3560 Kemp Road, Beavercreek

Ticket price: Season passes only: $373.63 for single pass, $501.73 for dual pass and $613.81 for family pass. Military passes are $501.73

Other details: Guests can choose to become a stockholder, which features lower membership fees and other benefits. For more information, call 937-426-9015.

Melody Pool Swim Club

Operating season: Now through Sept. 2

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Location: 7331 Pleasant Plain Road, Clayton

Ticket price: Season pass only: $265 for individuals. Family passes range from $405-$745. $250 for seniors age 62 or older.

Other details: Special events are planned throughout the summer, including an adult luau and pre-teen night. For more information, call 937-540-9276.

Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center

Operating season: Now through Aug. 17

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. daily

Location: 225 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City

Ticket price: $8 for adults, $7 for children age three to 17 and $6 for seniors age 65 and older. Children age two and under are free.

Other details: In addition to a season pass, this pool offers punch cards which are good for 10 visits. For more information, call 937-667-2781 or 937-667-6305.

Adventure Reef Water Park

Operating season: Now through Sept. 1

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed to the public Sunday

Location: 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering

Ticket price: Nonresidents: $12 for adults, $11 for children and $4 for those age two and under. Kettering residents: $8 for adults, $7 for children and $2 for those age 2 and under.

Other details: Season passes are available, and children age 13-15 must have a valid ID when not accompanied by a parent. These passes can be obtained at the Kettering Recreation Complex. Passholders and Kettering residents get access to the pool noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 937-296-2587.

Splash Zone Aquatic Center

Operating Season: Now through Aug. 31

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. daily

Location: 300 Eagle City Road, Springfield

Ticket price: $8 for those older than 14, $6 for children age four to 13. Those age three and under get in free.

Other details: Season passes are available, with perks including early admission and several “Bring a Buddy Day” events. For more information, call 937-324-7665.

Fair Valley Swim & Tennis

Operating season: Now through Sept. 1

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. daily

Location: 5975 Brantford Road, Dayton

Ticket price: Season passes only: $295 for a single pass, $395 for a couple’s pass and $495 for a family pass.

Other details: Guests can choose to become a stockholder to receive season pass discounts. For more information, call 937- 890-3940.

Cardinal Hill Recreation Club

Operating Season: Now through Sept. 1

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Location: 1990 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek

Ticket price: Season pass only: $335 for single pass, $410 for duo membership and $485 for family membership. Trial memberships are also offered, priced at $425.

Other details: Cardinal Hill will team up with local businesses such as Spud’s Bakehouse for special events this summer. For more information, call 937-429-3131.

Wilson Park Pool

Operating Season: Now through Sept. 2

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on holidays

Location: 1226 S. Elm St., West Carrolton

Ticket price: $7 for adults and $6 for children and seniors. West Carrollton residents pay a discounted rate of $4.50 for adults and $4 for children and seniors.

Other details: Season passholders receive one-hour early admission on Saturday and Sunday. Alongside a season pass, this pool offers a 10 day admission pass. For more information, call 937-859-5334.

ExploreMore info: Franklin pool won’t open this summer, but new splash pad will

Gaunt Park Pool

Operating season: Open now; closing date unannounced

Hours: 11 a.m.-7:45 p.m. daily

Location: 500 W. S. College St., Yellow Springs

Ticket price: $10 for adults, $6 for children age five to 17 and seniors older than age 62. Children age four and under are free.

Other details: Season passes are offered, with Yellow Springs residents receiving a discount. For more information, call 937-767-9172.

