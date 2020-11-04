How to relax and unwind after Election Day

There are new, beautiful murals being created regularly downtown, so there’s a good chance of discovering a new one if you keep your eyes peeled. Taking in the murals while on a crisp, fall walk downtown is a great way to escape your thoughts and take in some of Dayton’s rich, colorful history.

A celebration of music has been created on the side of Dayton’s transportation garage on Jefferson Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. LISA POWELL / STAFF

🍃Complete a random act of kindness

This is a quick and easy one that is too often overlooked as a pick-me-up. Rake a neighbors' leaves, bake some homemade baked goods to drop off at a loved one’s home, or call any of the region’s animal resource centers to see if they could use a volunteer. Any deed that shows somebody that someone cares is an excellent way to lift some of the weight of the world.

Marilyn Manley rakes leaves in her yard along Walnut Terrace in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

🍃 Focus on beautiful pieces of art

This de-stressor will have to wait until the weekend, as the Dayton Art Institute is currently only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. However, its new “Picasso to Hockney: Modern Art on Stage” exhibition is inspiring and eye-opening, and could help focus anxiety on something far-off and beautiful.

“This groundbreaking exhibition at the Dayton Art Institute reveals what happened when prominent painters and sculptors turned their attention to the stage and collaborated with writers, musicians and dancers," according to the DAI. Works by some of the most celebrated artists of the 20th century are featured, including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Fernand Léger, Natalia Gontcharova, Joan Miró, Louise Nevelson, Robert Indiana, Jim Dine, David Hockney, and many others.”

Admission costs $15 for adults, $10 for seniors & active military, $5 college students and youth, ages 6 & under free and museum members are free. For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org.

“Picasso to Hockney: Modern Art on Stage,” will be on view at the Dayton Art Institute Oct. 17 to Jan. 17, 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

🍃Take a literal “Spin” through Dayton

It might require a warm jacket, but zipping down the streets of downtown with no destination on a Spin Scooter could help leave your worries on the curb — at least for the duration of the ride. Ride to a favorite coffee shop, to the library or nowhere at all. Getting fresh air with some extra speed is enough to make any adult feel, for a moment, like a kid again.

Spin Scooters are located throughout downtown Dayton, and can be easily located on a map using the Spin app.

Many Ohio cities - including Dayton, Kettering and Columbus - and communities across the country have taken action in recent years to regulate what Oakwood calls “dockless electric scooters and bicycles.” FILE Credit: STAFF PHOTO Credit: STAFF PHOTO

🍃Retail therapy

Though definitely a temporary stress fixer, something about treating yourself to a new outfit, cute new home décor or any little knick-knack, can lift a heavy mood. Downtown Tipp City, Troy, Waynesville, the Oregon District and boutiques throughout downtown Dayton are hotbeds for cute, local finds.

Psst, picking up a little something for yourself can double as an act of kindness, as many local shops have been struggling to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explore The best places to shop in the Oregon District

Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District is a great shopping destination for yourself or anyone on your gift list. HOLLY SHIVELY / STAFF

🍃Cozy up to comfort food

Though taking care of your body through healthy foods is essential to well-being, it’s hard to argue that a plate of comfort food doesn’t do the soul some good.

Dayton has no shortage of comfort cuisine. Hidden in nearly every corner of the Miami Valley, there are options for comfort food in all genres one might crave when times are stressful.

Some delicious options we would vouch for any day of the week include The Dublin Pub’s Cheese Fries, Blind Bob’s Pickle Soup and a hamburger from Miamisburg’s Hamburger Wagon.

Cafe 1610 on Wayne Ave. has put together an all-new dinner menu that will be served every night, Wednesday through Sunday. Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

🍃Take a try at ax-throwing

It’s not hard to imagine why giving ax-throwing a go might be a productive way to ease a heavy load of stress.

Wild Axe Throwing is a 5,300-square-foot space in Beaver Valley Shopping Center on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek. The center is hosting a timely National Stress Awareness Day event today from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. that includes $5 off per person when they use promo-code “Destress”.

For more information and to book a visit Wild Axe’s website at www.wildaxethrowing.com/book-now/.

Wild Axe Throwing is located in Beavercreek. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

🍃Take-out a good book

A trip to the Dayton Metro Library, or the next nearest one, is both a great way to get out of the house and a great exercise for a heavy mind.

If keeping up with current events and election results is the source of most anxiety today, try reading a fictional book to lighten the worry-load.