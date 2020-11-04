How to relax and unwind after Election Day

Although Election Day is officially over, feelings of anxiety, stress and frustration will likely linger for days and weeks after a tumultuous election season.
As important as it was to get out and vote, it’s also important to your emotional and physical well-being to de-stress following an intense event like an election — especially one as close as this presidential race.
Today, Nov. 4, is National Stress Awareness Day. Though the observed day happens every year on the first Wednesday of November, this year it feels particularly well-timed this election season and as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.
Here are some ideas to help de-stress and take care of you in Dayton while the nation waits for every ballot to be counted and the final result.
🍃Take a downtown Dayton walking tour of colorful murals
There are new, beautiful murals being created regularly downtown, so there’s a good chance of discovering a new one if you keep your eyes peeled. Taking in the murals while on a crisp, fall walk downtown is a great way to escape your thoughts and take in some of Dayton’s rich, colorful history.
🍃Complete a random act of kindness
This is a quick and easy one that is too often overlooked as a pick-me-up. Rake a neighbors' leaves, bake some homemade baked goods to drop off at a loved one’s home, or call any of the region’s animal resource centers to see if they could use a volunteer. Any deed that shows somebody that someone cares is an excellent way to lift some of the weight of the world.
🍃 Focus on beautiful pieces of art
This de-stressor will have to wait until the weekend, as the Dayton Art Institute is currently only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. However, its new “Picasso to Hockney: Modern Art on Stage” exhibition is inspiring and eye-opening, and could help focus anxiety on something far-off and beautiful.
“This groundbreaking exhibition at the Dayton Art Institute reveals what happened when prominent painters and sculptors turned their attention to the stage and collaborated with writers, musicians and dancers," according to the DAI. Works by some of the most celebrated artists of the 20th century are featured, including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Fernand Léger, Natalia Gontcharova, Joan Miró, Louise Nevelson, Robert Indiana, Jim Dine, David Hockney, and many others.”
Admission costs $15 for adults, $10 for seniors & active military, $5 college students and youth, ages 6 & under free and museum members are free. For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org.
🍃Take a literal “Spin” through Dayton
It might require a warm jacket, but zipping down the streets of downtown with no destination on a Spin Scooter could help leave your worries on the curb — at least for the duration of the ride. Ride to a favorite coffee shop, to the library or nowhere at all. Getting fresh air with some extra speed is enough to make any adult feel, for a moment, like a kid again.
Spin Scooters are located throughout downtown Dayton, and can be easily located on a map using the Spin app.
Credit: STAFF PHOTO
🍃Retail therapy
Though definitely a temporary stress fixer, something about treating yourself to a new outfit, cute new home décor or any little knick-knack, can lift a heavy mood. Downtown Tipp City, Troy, Waynesville, the Oregon District and boutiques throughout downtown Dayton are hotbeds for cute, local finds.
Psst, picking up a little something for yourself can double as an act of kindness, as many local shops have been struggling to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
🍃Cozy up to comfort food
Though taking care of your body through healthy foods is essential to well-being, it’s hard to argue that a plate of comfort food doesn’t do the soul some good.
Dayton has no shortage of comfort cuisine. Hidden in nearly every corner of the Miami Valley, there are options for comfort food in all genres one might crave when times are stressful.
Some delicious options we would vouch for any day of the week include The Dublin Pub’s Cheese Fries, Blind Bob’s Pickle Soup and a hamburger from Miamisburg’s Hamburger Wagon.
Credit: Staff
🍃Take a try at ax-throwing
It’s not hard to imagine why giving ax-throwing a go might be a productive way to ease a heavy load of stress.
Wild Axe Throwing is a 5,300-square-foot space in Beaver Valley Shopping Center on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek. The center is hosting a timely National Stress Awareness Day event today from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. that includes $5 off per person when they use promo-code “Destress”.
For more information and to book a visit Wild Axe’s website at www.wildaxethrowing.com/book-now/.
Credit: Contributed
🍃Take-out a good book
A trip to the Dayton Metro Library, or the next nearest one, is both a great way to get out of the house and a great exercise for a heavy mind.
If keeping up with current events and election results is the source of most anxiety today, try reading a fictional book to lighten the worry-load.