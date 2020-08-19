JUST IN: Tank’s Bar & Grill to reopen dining room, but it won’t be quite like the old days yet

The popular Dayton pub at 2033 Wayne Ave. will re-launch dine-in service at 8 a.m. Aug. 26, Tankersley said.

Here are the safety precautions and restrictions Tankersley described in an email: The restaurant will have about 60 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity because of social distancing. It will be taking reservations and call-ahead seating only. No parties of more than 10 can be seated at one table. Masks will be required for diners to get to their seats and if they get up to use the restroom or look at the beer list.