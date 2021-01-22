Mall at Fairfield Commons debuts new aviation-inspired wonders with family-friendly scavenger hunt

Visitors to the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek soon will be able to embark upon an aviation-themed scavenger hunt amid full-size replicas representing Dayton’s aviation history.
On Friday, Jan. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Fairfield Commons mall will celebrate its new aviation-inspired installations with the KidX Aviation Scavenger Hunt and Grand Opening.
During the scavenger hunt, families will look for airplanes of all sizes located throughout the mall while collecting aviation-themed treats along the way. After the scavenger hunt has concluded, guests are invited to attend the grand opening of these brand aviation exhibits inside of the main entrance of the mall at 2 p.m. The grand-opening event will include guest speakers from various aviation museums and organizations, flight simulators, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons
These aviation displays include the Wright B. Flyer, a full-size replica of a Wright Brothers biplane, and full-size airplane wings from the WACO Air Museum. The Wright B. Flyer is one of several Wright Brothers replicas crafted by Tom and Nancy Valentine for the 1978 television movie “The Winds of Kitty Hawk.” The full-size wings come from a 1936 YKS-6 cabin model that was donated to the WACO Air Museum. The replica bi-plane and full-size wings are on display inside of the mall’s main entrance. The existence of these exhibits was made possible through the help of the National Aviation Heritage Area, which promotes aviation-related exhibits in the Dayton area.
“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to be partnering with these aviation organizations to highlight Dayton’s strong history of innovation,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in a release. “With Dayton being the birthplace of flight and being located so close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, we are grateful to be able to showcase these historic exhibits.”
Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons
In addition to the new exhibits, the Mall at Fairfield Commons will also be reopening its Armed Forces Hub, an area in which the mall celebrates local military personnel and veterans. This hub has been relocated to the lower level of the mall, near Macy’s, and it works to give back to active duty and retired military personnel, mall officials said.
Tickets are required for the scavenger hunt, and can be reserved in advance beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. on eventbrite.com. There is no cost to participate in the scavenger hunt. However, guests will be required to reserve a time to participate in order to maintain a safe capacity at the event.
Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons
While at the event, guests will be required to socially distance and wear a facial covering.
WANT TO GO?
What: KidX Aviation Scavenger Hunt
Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek
When: Friday, Jan. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free