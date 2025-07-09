Things to do in Dayton this weekend | July 11-13

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including film screenings, art workshops and concerts.
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
Middletown Free Family Movie Night: ‘Despicable Me 4′
When: 7 p.m. July 11
Location: Jacot Park: 451 Grand Ave., Middletown
Description: This summer, various parks across Middletown will host free family movies nights. As part of this series, Jacot Park will host a screening of the latest entry in the popular Despicable Me franchise July 11.
All American Four and Eight Mile
When: 8 a.m. July 12
Location: 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton
Description: This weekend’s All American Four and Eight Mile run will celebrate our nation’s history just after the Fourth of July. In addition to the titular events, there will be a kid’s dash and one mile run. Entrants will receive free photos, merch and treats from Kona Ice. Packet pickup will begin at 6:30 a.m., with the race scheduled for 8 a.m.
When: 9:30 and 11 a.m. July 12
Location: 6398 Hunters Green Drive, Mason
Description: The Art of Play will teach children creativity through hands-on sensory art sessions July 11. Event organizers encourage visitors to “get messy, magical, and creative together.” Registration is required.
Carillon Historical Park Band Organ Rally
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. July 12 and noon-5 p.m. July 13
Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Description: This weekend, several dozen self-playing mechanical pipe organs will be placed throughout Carillon Historical Park. These machines range widely in size, and come from places as far away as Germany and the Netherlands.
When: 4-10 p.m. July 12
Location: 495 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Description: A number of local food trucks will attend the Fraze Pavilion’s free Kickin’ Chicken WingFest this weekend, including Archer’s Tavern, Road House Grill and The Dayton Barbeque Company. The event will also offer live music from Giana Allen and the Honky Tonk Specials, The Deron Bell Band and the Growlers.
Emma Willmann at the Cincinnati Funny Bone
When: 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. July 12
Location: 7518 Bales Street, Space A-120, Liberty Township
Description: Popular New York comic Emma Willmann will take the stage for two shows at the Cincinnati Funny Bone July 12. Willmann has appeared on shows such as “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” alongside “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and has amassed more than 775,000 followers on TikTok.
Dayton Society of Artists Pencils and Prompts: Drawing Basics
When: 12:45-2 p.m. July 13
Location: 48 High St., Dayton
Description: The Dayton Society of Artist will host a workshop on July 13 teaching guests the basics of pencil drawing. No experience is required, and all materials will be provided.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 13
Location: The Brightside Music and Event Venue: 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Description: This weekend’s Mac N’ Cheese Fest will feature a variety of local food trucks offering themed dishes alongside their usual favorites. Seating will be available inside the Brightside’s beer garden patio.
The Beauty Boost Dayton’s Summer Clothing Swap
When: 1-3 p.m. July 13
Location: Dayton Powder Brows: 4007 Far Hills Ave., Kettering
Description: Guests can bring their old clothes to this weekend’s Summer Clothing Swap and take home items dropped off by other attendees. Guests are encouraged to bring as many or as few items as they wish, and all leftover clothes will be donated.
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen
When: 8 p.m. July 13
Location: 495 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Description: The music of the legendary rock group Queen will be performed Sunday night at the Fraze Pavilion by tribute act Killer Queen. Performing together for more than 30 years, the group has received awards such as “Worldwide Best Tribute Band” and “Best Concert of the Year.”
