Things to do in Dayton this weekend | July 11-13

Middletown Free Family Movie Night: ‘Despicable Me 4′

When: 7 p.m. July 11

Location: Jacot Park: 451 Grand Ave., Middletown

Description: This summer, various parks across Middletown will host free family movies nights. As part of this series, Jacot Park will host a screening of the latest entry in the popular Despicable Me franchise July 11.

All American Four and Eight Mile

When: 8 a.m. July 12

Location: 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton

Description: This weekend’s All American Four and Eight Mile run will celebrate our nation’s history just after the Fourth of July. In addition to the titular events, there will be a kid’s dash and one mile run. Entrants will receive free photos, merch and treats from Kona Ice. Packet pickup will begin at 6:30 a.m., with the race scheduled for 8 a.m.

Art of Play Summer Pop Up

When: 9:30 and 11 a.m. July 12

Location: 6398 Hunters Green Drive, Mason

Description: The Art of Play will teach children creativity through hands-on sensory art sessions July 11. Event organizers encourage visitors to “get messy, magical, and creative together.” Registration is required.

Carillon Historical Park Band Organ Rally

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. July 12 and noon-5 p.m. July 13

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Description: This weekend, several dozen self-playing mechanical pipe organs will be placed throughout Carillon Historical Park. These machines range widely in size, and come from places as far away as Germany and the Netherlands.

Kickin’ Chicken WingFest 2025

When: 4-10 p.m. July 12

Location: 495 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: A number of local food trucks will attend the Fraze Pavilion’s free Kickin’ Chicken WingFest this weekend, including Archer’s Tavern, Road House Grill and The Dayton Barbeque Company. The event will also offer live music from Giana Allen and the Honky Tonk Specials, The Deron Bell Band and the Growlers.

Emma Willmann at the Cincinnati Funny Bone

When: 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. July 12

Location: 7518 Bales Street, Space A-120, Liberty Township

Description: Popular New York comic Emma Willmann will take the stage for two shows at the Cincinnati Funny Bone July 12. Willmann has appeared on shows such as “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” alongside “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and has amassed more than 775,000 followers on TikTok.

Dayton Society of Artists Pencils and Prompts: Drawing Basics

When: 12:45-2 p.m. July 13

Location: 48 High St., Dayton

Description: The Dayton Society of Artist will host a workshop on July 13 teaching guests the basics of pencil drawing. No experience is required, and all materials will be provided.

Dayton Mac N’ Cheese Fest

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 13

Location: The Brightside Music and Event Venue: 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: This weekend’s Mac N’ Cheese Fest will feature a variety of local food trucks offering themed dishes alongside their usual favorites. Seating will be available inside the Brightside’s beer garden patio.

The Beauty Boost Dayton’s Summer Clothing Swap

When: 1-3 p.m. July 13

Location: Dayton Powder Brows: 4007 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Description: Guests can bring their old clothes to this weekend’s Summer Clothing Swap and take home items dropped off by other attendees. Guests are encouraged to bring as many or as few items as they wish, and all leftover clothes will be donated.

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen

When: 8 p.m. July 13

Location: 495 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: The music of the legendary rock group Queen will be performed Sunday night at the Fraze Pavilion by tribute act Killer Queen. Performing together for more than 30 years, the group has received awards such as “Worldwide Best Tribute Band” and “Best Concert of the Year.”