Memorial Day 2025 events in Dayton and surrounding communities

2025 Pike Twp./North Hampton Memorial Day

When: Saturday, May 24

Location: Parade will begin on South Main St.,

Description: North Hampton‘s Memorial Day celebration will kick off 7-11 a.m. May 24 with the North Hampton Lion‘s Club Breakfast, located at 104 E. Clark St. At 3 p.m., the parade will begin, followed by a memorial service at Sturgeon Park.

Fourth Annual Military History Muster

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 24-25

Location: 506 E. Xenia Drive, Fairborn

Description: The fourth annual Military History Muster will celebrate Memorial Day with authentic military vehicles and equipment, on-site historians, a four-person equestrian team and more.

Rocky’s Run For Freedom

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 24

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 426 E., Central Ave., Miamisburg

Description: Named after Marine Cpl. Paul W. Zanowick II, this 1.5-mile run will raise funds for Miamisburg‘s Veterans Memorial Park, the Blue Skies for Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation and Uriah’s Trust. Those who register for the event early will receive a discount.

Memorial Weekend Mass at Calvary Cemetery

When: 11 a.m.-noon May 25

Location: 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton

Description: The Calvary Cemetery will host a special mass for Memorial Day. This event will be led by Rev. Gene Contadino, with assistance from the Knights of Columbus and Boy Scots of America Troup 516.

Carillon Historical Park Heritage Day

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 25

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Description: Carillon Historical Park’s annual Heritage Day event will honor the history of Dayton and the U.S. with special activities, costumed actors and live music from the Carillon Park Concert Band.

Urbana Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 25

Location: 5824 Ohio 55, Urbana

Description: For 94 years, Urbana convenience store Terre Haute Mall has hosted a Memorial Day Celebration. This year, there will be a parade and ceremony. More details are forthcoming.

Kettering Memorial Day 5K

When: 8:30 a.m. May 26

Location: 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering

Description: All runners to Dayton Track Club’s Memorial Day 5K will receive a $10 gift card to Runners Plus, a pancake breakfast and access to a recovery station provided by Elevate Cryotherapy. The event will also feature a free 400-meter mini march for children eight-years-old and younger.

Shelby County Memorial Day Ceremony

When: 8:30-10 a.m. Monday, May 26

Location: Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney

Description: To prepare for our nation‘s 250th anniversary next year, Shelby County will plant an American Elm tree during a ceremony at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. Coffee and snacks will be available before the ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

Union Twp. Memorial Day Ride and Ceremony

When: Monday, May 26

Location: Union Twp. and West Milton area

Description: The Hometown Heroes Motorcycle Association, a group made up of former police officers, firefighters and veterans, will honor Memorial Day with a special ride throughout the Union Twp. area. Staging will begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Nashville United Church of Christ, located at 4540 W. Ohio 571. Fellow Bikers are invited to join. After the ride, a ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery, just off Cemetery Road.

Miamisburg Memorial Day Celebration

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, May 26

Location: Miamisburg

Description: Miamisburg will host several Memorial Day celebrations across the city. The first, starting at 8:45 a.m., will take place at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery, located at 1 N. Ninth St. At 9:15 a.m., a ceremony will take place at Hillgrove Union Cemetery, found at 1002 E. Central Ave. A ceremony will also take place at 9:40 a.m. at the Highland Memorial Cemetery at 723 Upper Miamisburg Road and The last ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Linden Avenue Bridge. A parade will then take place at 11 a.m., with a staging area located at Riverfront Park. After the parade, there will be hot dogs, ice cream and water at Veterans memorial park, located at 426 E. Central Ave.

Centerville’s Memorial Day Ceremony

When: 9 a.m. Monday, May 26

Location: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

Description: Centerville will host its annual Memorial Day Celebration at Stubbs Park. More details are forthcoming.

Piqua Memorial Day Parade

When: 9 a.m. Monday, May 26

Location: Parade travels from Park Avenue to Veterans Memorial

Description: After Piqua’s Memorial Day Parade, a ceremony will take place at approximately 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial next to the Forest Hill Cemetery, which can be found at 8660 Ohio 66.

Franklin Jim Mears Memorial Day Parade

When: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26

Location: Parade will begin on Main Street

Description: Named after former mayor and veteran Jim Mears, Franklin‘s Memorial Day parade will take place the morning of May 26. Parade organizers also welcome any Vietnam veterans and their families to join the parade, to honor the end of the war’s 50th anniversary.

Germantown Memorial Day Service

When: 10 a.m. Mondaym May 26

Location: Veterans Memorial Park: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Description: Germantown‘s Memorial Day service will feature various speakers, including mayor Terry Johnson, pastor Tim Rudd and U.S. Army veteran David Shortt. Music will be provided by the Valley View Spartan Marching Band. After the ceremony, there will be a walk to the Germantown Union Cemetery, where an additional service will take place.

Middletown Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, May 26

Location: Parade starts at Smith Park: T500-546 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Description: Middletown‘s Memorial Day celebration will begin with the parade kicking off at 10 a.m. at Smith Park. The route will follow Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery, where a ceremony will take place following the parade.

Dayton National Cemetery Memorial Day Event

When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday, May 26

Location: 4400 W. Third St., Dayton

Description: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Memorial Day ceremony at the Dayton National Cemetery. More details are forthcoming.

Beavercreek Memorial Day Ceremony

When: 2 p.m. Monday, May 26

Location: Veterans Memorial Park: 1911 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

Description: Beavercreek will host its Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. May 26. There will be limited seating at the event, and organizers recommend guests bring their own lawn chairs.

Springboro Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

When: 2-3 p.m. Monday, May 26

Location: Parade begins on South Main Street

Description: Springboro will honor Memorial Day with a walking parade May 26. After its completion, there will be a short ceremony at Wade Field, which can be found at 705 S. Main St.

Huber Heights Memorial Day Ceremony

When: 4 p.m. Monday, May 26

Location: 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Description: Huber Heights’ annual Memorial Day event is set to take place at the Veterans Memorial located within Thomas A. Cloud Park.