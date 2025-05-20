Memorial Day 2025 events in Dayton and surrounding communities

Memorial Day, the holiday honoring U.S. Military members who died during service, falls on the last Monday of each May. Cities across the Dayton area will celebrate with parades, ceremonies and more this weekend and especially Monday.
Here is a guide to what’s planned:
2025 Pike Twp./North Hampton Memorial Day
When: Saturday, May 24
Location: Parade will begin on South Main St.,
Description: North Hampton‘s Memorial Day celebration will kick off 7-11 a.m. May 24 with the North Hampton Lion‘s Club Breakfast, located at 104 E. Clark St. At 3 p.m., the parade will begin, followed by a memorial service at Sturgeon Park.
Fourth Annual Military History Muster
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 24-25
Location: 506 E. Xenia Drive, Fairborn
Description: The fourth annual Military History Muster will celebrate Memorial Day with authentic military vehicles and equipment, on-site historians, a four-person equestrian team and more.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 24
Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 426 E., Central Ave., Miamisburg
Description: Named after Marine Cpl. Paul W. Zanowick II, this 1.5-mile run will raise funds for Miamisburg‘s Veterans Memorial Park, the Blue Skies for Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation and Uriah’s Trust. Those who register for the event early will receive a discount.
Memorial Weekend Mass at Calvary Cemetery
When: 11 a.m.-noon May 25
Location: 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton
Description: The Calvary Cemetery will host a special mass for Memorial Day. This event will be led by Rev. Gene Contadino, with assistance from the Knights of Columbus and Boy Scots of America Troup 516.
Carillon Historical Park Heritage Day
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 25
Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Description: Carillon Historical Park’s annual Heritage Day event will honor the history of Dayton and the U.S. with special activities, costumed actors and live music from the Carillon Park Concert Band.
Urbana Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 25
Location: 5824 Ohio 55, Urbana
Description: For 94 years, Urbana convenience store Terre Haute Mall has hosted a Memorial Day Celebration. This year, there will be a parade and ceremony. More details are forthcoming.
When: 8:30 a.m. May 26
Location: 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering
Description: All runners to Dayton Track Club’s Memorial Day 5K will receive a $10 gift card to Runners Plus, a pancake breakfast and access to a recovery station provided by Elevate Cryotherapy. The event will also feature a free 400-meter mini march for children eight-years-old and younger.
Shelby County Memorial Day Ceremony
When: 8:30-10 a.m. Monday, May 26
Location: Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney
Description: To prepare for our nation‘s 250th anniversary next year, Shelby County will plant an American Elm tree during a ceremony at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. Coffee and snacks will be available before the ceremony at 8:30 a.m.
Union Twp. Memorial Day Ride and Ceremony
When: Monday, May 26
Location: Union Twp. and West Milton area
Description: The Hometown Heroes Motorcycle Association, a group made up of former police officers, firefighters and veterans, will honor Memorial Day with a special ride throughout the Union Twp. area. Staging will begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Nashville United Church of Christ, located at 4540 W. Ohio 571. Fellow Bikers are invited to join. After the ride, a ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery, just off Cemetery Road.
Miamisburg Memorial Day Celebration
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, May 26
Location: Miamisburg
Description: Miamisburg will host several Memorial Day celebrations across the city. The first, starting at 8:45 a.m., will take place at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery, located at 1 N. Ninth St. At 9:15 a.m., a ceremony will take place at Hillgrove Union Cemetery, found at 1002 E. Central Ave. A ceremony will also take place at 9:40 a.m. at the Highland Memorial Cemetery at 723 Upper Miamisburg Road and The last ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Linden Avenue Bridge. A parade will then take place at 11 a.m., with a staging area located at Riverfront Park. After the parade, there will be hot dogs, ice cream and water at Veterans memorial park, located at 426 E. Central Ave.
Centerville’s Memorial Day Ceremony
When: 9 a.m. Monday, May 26
Location: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville
Description: Centerville will host its annual Memorial Day Celebration at Stubbs Park. More details are forthcoming.
When: 9 a.m. Monday, May 26
Location: Parade travels from Park Avenue to Veterans Memorial
Description: After Piqua’s Memorial Day Parade, a ceremony will take place at approximately 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial next to the Forest Hill Cemetery, which can be found at 8660 Ohio 66.
Franklin Jim Mears Memorial Day Parade
When: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26
Location: Parade will begin on Main Street
Description: Named after former mayor and veteran Jim Mears, Franklin‘s Memorial Day parade will take place the morning of May 26. Parade organizers also welcome any Vietnam veterans and their families to join the parade, to honor the end of the war’s 50th anniversary.
Germantown Memorial Day Service
When: 10 a.m. Mondaym May 26
Location: Veterans Memorial Park: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown
Description: Germantown‘s Memorial Day service will feature various speakers, including mayor Terry Johnson, pastor Tim Rudd and U.S. Army veteran David Shortt. Music will be provided by the Valley View Spartan Marching Band. After the ceremony, there will be a walk to the Germantown Union Cemetery, where an additional service will take place.
Middletown Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, May 26
Location: Parade starts at Smith Park: T500-546 Tytus Ave., Middletown
Description: Middletown‘s Memorial Day celebration will begin with the parade kicking off at 10 a.m. at Smith Park. The route will follow Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery, where a ceremony will take place following the parade.
Dayton National Cemetery Memorial Day Event
When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday, May 26
Location: 4400 W. Third St., Dayton
Description: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Memorial Day ceremony at the Dayton National Cemetery. More details are forthcoming.
Beavercreek Memorial Day Ceremony
When: 2 p.m. Monday, May 26
Location: Veterans Memorial Park: 1911 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
Description: Beavercreek will host its Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. May 26. There will be limited seating at the event, and organizers recommend guests bring their own lawn chairs.
Springboro Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
When: 2-3 p.m. Monday, May 26
Location: Parade begins on South Main Street
Description: Springboro will honor Memorial Day with a walking parade May 26. After its completion, there will be a short ceremony at Wade Field, which can be found at 705 S. Main St.
Huber Heights Memorial Day Ceremony
When: 4 p.m. Monday, May 26
Location: 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Description: Huber Heights’ annual Memorial Day event is set to take place at the Veterans Memorial located within Thomas A. Cloud Park.
About the Author