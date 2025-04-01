More than 1,000 dogs will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend

“It’s a conformation show, so it’s almost like an agricultural show in way,” said Fort St. Clair Kennel Club president Larkin Vonalt. “They’re judging the dog in front of them against the written rules.”

These rules are based on the ideal characteristics of each dog breed, as set by the American Kennel Club.

Saturday and Sunday will both feature a competition in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series, which means professional handlers are not permitted.

Each dog will be entered in one of eight groups based on breed—terrier, toy, working, sporting, hound, non-sporting, herding and miscellaneous.

The awards, including the best of each breed and Best in Show, will be given out at approximately 4 p.m. each day. Alongside the traditional ribbons, the winner of Best in Show will receive a rosette and a top hat filled with treats for humans and dogs.

Each year, the Fort St. Clair Kennel Club also hosts Puppy Fest at the event. This competition is for dogs age four to six months with prizes including travel mugs and dog toys.

On Saturday, there will a special competition for Best of the Best of Opposite Sex. This will pit the winners of Best of Opposite Sex, which is the award given to the best dog of the opposite sex to the Best of Breed winner, against each other. The top prize for this competition is $100 cash.

Sunday will also have a special event — the Best Brace in Show competition. This will feature two dogs of the same breed coupled together. Dogs in this category are not only judged by their individual characteristics, but also how well they work together. The best of each breed will compete together for Best in Show. The winner of this event will receive a rosette and a pair of champagne flutes.

There will also be an AKC Sanctioned B Match at 6 p.m. Friday. This will give newcomers to the dog show scene an opportunity to practice their skills and get feedback from judges and fellow competitors. The match does allow for day-of entry, which will close at 5:30 p.m.

Spectators are welcome to view all competitions, and parking is free.

How to go

What: Fort St. Clair Kennel Club Dog Show

When: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

More info: fortstclairkennelclub.com