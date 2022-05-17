Movies, food trucks invading Monroe Community Park this week

Morton said the movies are a way to “build community involvement” and introduce the parks to non-residents.

The first of two Food Truck Fairs will be held from 5-9 p.m. Thursday in Monroe Community Park.

Eighteen food trucks are registered to sell a wide range of food and Cassette Junkies, a live band that plays hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s, will perform.

Joshua King, public information officer for the Monroe Police Department, said auxiliary officers and Boy Scouts will be selling drinks to support their programs.

King said last spring the park was packed with people and he expects “the same or bigger crowd” on Thursday.

“It will be a good time,” King said.

He said the event also gives the Monroe community an opportunity to interact with police officers and “build positive relationships.”

The fall Food Truck Fair is set for Sept. 15.