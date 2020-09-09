New business aims to cure at-home quarantine blues

Every good party needs something more to do than just talk, as Ferguson put it, and that was the motivation behind Event Drop.

Currently, Event Drop has eight yard games available for reservation including giant Connect 4, giant Jenga, cornhole, bocce, KanJam, Kubb, Molkky and spikeball. A Pick 4 Kit costs $75 and the Full Kit costs $125 for 12 hours of use.

Event Drop currently serves parties located within 15 miles of downtown Dayton, however, pricing for events that are longer or further away will be provided in response to the event request.

Volleyball court kits are available for $125, and badminton and pickleball court kits will soon be available.

“I’ve always just enjoyed growing up (when) we’d set up a volleyball court in our backyard or I’d build a full-blown wiffleball stadium," Ferguson said. “So it’s just sort of, those are games I enjoy and something that nobody wants to buy, set up and (then) use it once a year. So these provide kind of that more significant offering that people love to add for an event but they don’t have to store it, take care of it or even know how to set it up.”

People can request a kit at eventdrop.com.