Oakwood to celebrate all things fall

The farmers market is nonprofit, so Grasso said the festival is a way to help enhance the market. There will be giveaways and craft activities. The group is always looking for volunteers to help with set-up and tear-down. Donations to the market can also be done online.

“I am hoping it’s a place to come see friends and family. It’s cool to see the families return. For families who go every week, it’s a send-off, and I hope it encourages people to come back next year,” Grasso said.

One vendor that has been selling goods at the Oakwood Farmers Market since 2018 is Foxhole Farms. The farm is in Brookville and sells items including sourdough bread, produce, herbs, granolas, jellies and pastries. Sam Wickham is one of the owners of Foxhole Farm and said she loves being part of the farmers market.

“The thing I love about it is the walkability. There are hoards of families because of the nature of where it’s located. We are an extension of the neighborhood. It’s very old-world feeling. It feels homey,” she said.

Wickham said that they will have their usual staples for sale, but they are also adding some special items. She said they will ramp up baking this time of year, so be on the lookout for pies made with pumpkins grown and the farm and eggs from the chickens. There are also a few gluten-free items available.

“Everyone brings their best and this year has been really strong among the artisans and farmers. There’s a lot of energy there because it’s the last time we see each other. The weather is just perfect. There are multiple coffee shops within walking distance. We will send each other off at the end of the harvest. Nostalgia really kicks in during fall,” Wickham said.

During the fall festival, another downtown Oakwood event will be happening. Fall on the Avenue at the Shops of Oakwood will feature new and old businesses. Businesses along Far Hills Avenue will set up shop on the sidewalk and many will offer deals.

“We are trying to get people aware of everything we have in Oakwood,” said Nina Anglin, organizer of Fall on the Avenue and president of Oakwood Florist. “We have a lot of new shops that have come in.”

Some of the shops participating include the Oakwood Florist, Central Perc, The Spicy Olive, Blue Turtle Toys, Maraluna and Leeli & Lou. Beyond the shops there will be pop-up vendors, refreshments, giveaways and music. The Oakwood Farmers Market collaborated with Anglin in order to spread the word.

“We went back and forth passing out flyers at each other’s events. We’re a community; we’re small but we’re mighty. We are just hoping we get more people out. The fall is usually better because it’s not so hot,” Anglin said.

Fall on the Avenue will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fall Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some stores and vendors might be open later. For info about Fall on the Avenue visit www.oakwoodflorist.com. For info about Fall Festival visit www.oakwoodfarmersmarket.org. To order ahead from Foxhole Farms, visit www.foxholefarmohio.com.