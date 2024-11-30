Class is for adults who wish to learn ballet

“I love the artistry that comes with it,” Butler said. “There is a certain grace behind it, the way you’re using your body in a different way.”

The class is open to anyone 18 and older whether they have never danced, haven’t danced in decades or are currently dancing.

“It’s an intro series with an intent to learn fundamental concepts and movements and slowly building to combinations,” she said.

From finding turnout muscles to learning the basic positions at barre, the class will progress through the basics at a beginner-friendly pace for all ages and ability levels. That’s music to Trish Siemer’s ears as the Sugarcreek Twp. resident hasn’t danced in close to 40 years.

“I’m a little bit older,” the 73-year-old said with a smile. “I like the precision of it, the impact on balance and flexibility, I absolutely want to do something that fortifies that. And I’m so looking forward to the fun of it.”

Morgan Goetz, 29, is in her fifth year of taking adult ballet.

“I thought dance might make my flexibility even better and I just fell in love with it,” Goetz said. “And it does crazy wonders for your balance.”

Improved balance, stability and posture are just a few of the many benefits of ballet.

“It also really challenges the brain, I enjoy the mind-body connection,” Butler said. “And you’re also getting a little bit of a cardio workout.”

And no tutu required, just comfortable exercise clothes. Ballet shoes or gripper socks, like those used in Pilates, are also recommended.

Siemer can hardly contain her excitement about getting back to the barre.

“I’m thrilled,” she said. “You’re never too old – if you think of yourself as old, you will be.”

HOW TO GO

What: Adult Ballet: Learn the fundamentals of ballet technique in a four-week series with former professional dancer Brittany Butler

Where: Plank Pilates Studio, 2359 S. Dixie Drive, Kettering

More info: Call 732-608-4825