Experience the Spotted Turtle Trail during the Pancake Hike this month

Beyond providing an essential habitat, wetlands play an important role in cleansing the air and water, including detoxification of human made chemicals, and moderation of climate. It is also an ideal place for research, education and recreation.

The Beaver Creek Wetlands Association was established in 1988 with a mission to preserve and restore the endangered wetland habitat through conservation, stewardship, education and providing public access. That public access has been made possible by the creation of the Spotted Turtle Trail.

The Spotted Turtle Trail Project will create a continuous 15-mile trail connecting the parks and reserves along the Beaver Creek wetland corridor, creating access to these unique wetlands and providing opportunities for the community to learn about and enjoy this endangered natural resource.

When complete, the Spotted Turtle Trail, along with connected loops and spurs, will provide more than 40 miles of trails.

“Once people experience the wetlands and enjoy it, they will want to take care of it,” Moran said. “Our focus is to get people out there.”

One of the first groups to get out there was the Dayton Hikers.

“We got involved when the idea of the trail was first presented,” founder Andy Niekamp said. “I thought, if this is happening, we have to be part of it.”

The Dayton Hikers have been an integral part of the Spotted Turtle Trail Project since its inception, helping to build and maintain the trail. From removing honeysuckle to flipping pancakes — yes pancakes — the active hiking group has been helping move the project from dream to reality.

The annual Spotted Turtle Trail Pancake Hike, sponsored by the Dayton Hikers, is slated for Oct. 26 with free family fun and plenty of pancakes. Participants can hike at their own pace along self-guided, marked, hiking routes ranging from two to six miles. There will also be live birds on display from the Glen Helen Raptor Center along with a variety of interactive exhibits.

“People love hiking, and they love pancakes,” Niekamp said with a smile. “We want to get people on the trail, bring them into the fold, and use this as an opportunity to educate them about the importance of this area.”

And, of course, have a fun time doing it.

Exploring the Spotted Turtle Trail

The parks and reserves along the Beaver Creek provide diverse and unique experiences. For more information, visit https://beavercreekwetlands.org/location.

Pearl’s Fen (Greene County Parks & Trails)

Oakes Quarry Park (City of Fairborn)

Cemex Reserve (Greene County Parks & Trails)

Community Park (City of Fairborn)

Valle View Reserve (City of Fairborn)

James P. Amon Biodiversity Reserve (Beaver Creek Wetlands Association)

Koogler Wetland/Prairie Reserve (Greene County Parks & Trails)

Beaver Creek Wildlife Area (ODNR Division of Wildlife)

Siebenthaler Fen (ODNR Division of Wildlife)

Dane Mutter Prairie (Beaver Creek Wetlands Association)

Dave Nolin Wetland Reserve (Beaver Creek Wetlands Association)

Phillips Park & Beaver Creek Wetlands Reserve (Greene County Parks & Trails)

Rotary Park (City of Beavercreek)

Creekside Reserve (Greene County Parks & Trails)

Monarch Waystation (Beaver Creek Wetlands Association)

Hagenbuch Reserve (Beaver Creek Wetlands Association)

Zimmerman Prairie State Nature Preserve (ODNR Division of Natural Area and Preserves)

HOW TO GO

What: Second Annual Spotted Turtle Trail Pancake Hike

When: 7:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: Rotary Park, Beavercreek

More info: Hike at your own pace on one of three, self-guided, marked, hiking routes from two to six miles, or pick your own route. The event is free and open to all ages, no registration is required. Free pancakes and hot drinks while supply last. Live birds on display from the Glen Helen Raptor Center. Enjoy exhibit on Ohio’s fossils and ancient marine life as well as native dragonflies found in the wetlands. Collect four different nature stickers.

Online: beavercreekwetlands.org/event