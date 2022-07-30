Fitness and fun at the Barre at the Bar

“It’s a great workout, paired with social time after class,” Reed said. “You can enjoy time with your friends or meet new people.”

Barre workouts are nothing new to Reed who studied dance from the time she was a child. She knows firsthand the many benefits of adding a consistent barre workout to your fitness routine.

“There is definitely a toning component because you’re working specific muscle groups in a way you might not be used to,” Reed said. “And, although it’s not a high-impact workout, you do raise your heart rate, so there is increased cardio ability over time.”

While barre classes can help strengthen and tone and increase endurance and metabolism, those are not the primary selling feature of Barre at the Bar for the long-time dancer, now instructor.

“It’s fun, and if you find something fun, that you enjoy, you will keep going back,” she said. “And every barre class is slightly different, so you don’t get bored.”

And hosting the class in the club, rather than a fitness studio, also eliminates a bit of the intimidation factor for newcomers.

“It’s more accessible,” Reed said.

While Barre at the Bar is currently only held a few times a year, Reed also teaches at Day Yoga for those who want to add regular barre workouts to their fitness regimen.

Combined Shape Caption Barre at the Bar combines calorie burning and camaraderie - Contributed

Barre at the Bar

What: A 60-minute barre fitness class designed for all ability levels followed by a beverage of your choice

When: Aug. 6, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg-Centerville Road

Cost: $20, includes beverage

More: Bring a mat

Info: Visit https://dayyogastudio.com/ or Day Yoga on Facebook