E-scooter rentals coming to downtown Xenia

It’s unknown currently how many scooters will be available in the downtown area, Forschner said. A launch date has not yet been set.

Bird scooters can be accessed through a smartphone app. Costs for rides vary by location.

Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens.

Bird also offers two free 30-minute rides per day to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. Eligible riders will receive those free rides for “as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis,” per the company’s website.

Dayton, Kettering and Columbus are among local cities that allow shared mobility devices like e-scooters. Others, like Beavercreek, Centerville and Oakwood have banned them, citing “visual clutter” and safety concerns.