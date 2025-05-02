Getting steps and a dose of local history: Dayton walking tours show off city’s downtown

Established in 1983, Preservation Dayton has advocated for the Dayton region’s historic communities for more than four decades. After years of promoting a series of popular self-guided walking tours of historic neighborhoods — including McPherson Town, Oregon, South Park and St. Anne’s Hill historic districts — the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation and restoration is now offering guided walking tours of Downtown Dayton.

With historical insights from local author Andrew Walsh, who penned “Lost Dayton, Ohio,” participants might not even notice they are exercising as they become immersed in Dayton history.

“It’s such a great opportunity to discover more about Dayton,” Lavoie said.

Credit: Debbie Juniewicz Credit: Debbie Juniewicz

Tours will be Fridays from May through October, starting at the Dayton Arcade 4th Street entrance at 5:30 p.m. The 90-minute walks cover about 1.5 miles, highlighting the history and architectural style of a variety of retail, industrial, entertainment and residential sites.

“It’s flat terrain, very manageable for most people,” said Monica Snow, Preservation Dayton vice president.

From the revitalized Dayton Arcade to the historic Old Montgomery County Courthouse and renovated historic structures to those still awaiting redevelopment, tour guides will share the storied history of the Gem City.

Credit: Debbie Juniewicz Credit: Debbie Juniewicz

“We have lost some great buildings, but we are really fortunate to have so many historic buildings still standing,” Snow said. “This is a great opportunity to share the community’s stories.”

“We want to open people’s eyes to all that downtown has to offer,” Lavoie said.

Tours will be led by members of Preservation Dayton’s all-volunteer staff with routes varying a bit from week to week. Participants will get their steps in and get a good dose of history along the way.

“Tour lengths might vary a bit depending on how many questions we get,” Lavoie said. “We have lots of volunteers who love doing this stuff, so there will be a lot to talk about.”

MORE DETAILS

Tours cost $10 per person with all proceeds benefitting Preservation Dayton. Tickets can be reserved and additional information found at www.preservationdayton.com.