Taiters Kayak wants Dayton area locals to pick up a paddle and explore

The positive impact of paddling is just one of the reasons Overlock acquired Taiters Kayak late last year when the business went on the market.

“I want to help grow the outdoor culture here,” Overlock said.

With two paddleboards, two tandem kayaks and close to 40 single kayaks, Overlock has the opportunity to do just that at various locations throughout the Miami Valley.

“I’m mobile, so I’m not beholden to any one area,” he said.

From a sunset paddle on Eastwood Lake to paddling under the fountains at RiverScape MetroPark, the opportunities range from peaceful to invigorating.

“And you’re getting to see Dayton from the water which is a completely different angle,” he said. “Escaping the rat race.”

That’s exactly what Overlock hopes to do with Taiters. Originally from Maine, outdoor adventure is in his blood.

“I’m looking to get out of corporate America and have more opportunities to reconnect with nature,” Overlock said.

Sharing his love of nature is a driving force for the new Taiters Kayak owner. And with 265 miles of water trails in the region, young and old, newcomers and experienced paddlers alike, have an opportunity to get on the water.

“RiverScape is beginner friendly and so is Eastwood,” Overlock said. “And Stillwater River trips are also beginner friendly – it’s a slow-going safe river.”

Paddle sports offer a variety of health benefits. According to Harvard Medical School, the whole-body workout primarily benefits the core, back, arms and shoulders but also helps strengthen a variety of muscles used for everyday movements. And studies have shown that being close to water can create a calming effect, lowering heart rate and blood pressure.

“The exercise is great and it’s also so rewarding taking a river trip from point A to point B,” Overlock said. “You went on a journey and completed it. It’s a great feeling.”

To learn more about Taiters Kayak upcoming events, visit Facebook or Instagram.

Taiters Kayaks at RiverScape MetroPark

What: Paddle under the Five Rivers Fountain of Lights

When: June-October, 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 4-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: RiverScape MetroPark; kayakers launch from under the Riverside Bridge along the Great Miami Recreational Trail

Info: metroparks.org/paddle