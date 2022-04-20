Your guide to Earth Day celebrations across the Dayton region

Educating, motivating and activating – Earth Day was established to shine a spotlight on the environment, a spotlight still needed more than five decades later. Earth Day is celebrated April 22, but its purpose should stretch beyond merely one day.
“Every day should be Earth Day,” said Tim Pritchard, Five Rivers MetroParks sustainability manager. “Everybody should care every day.”
The first Earth Day was held in 1970 and since its inception, more than 1 billion people have been mobilized to act on the earth’s behalf. There are now more than 150,000 partners in 192 countries working to drive change and EarthDay.org is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement.
“It can be overwhelming to think about the environment and the environmental challenges we are facing,” Pritchard said. “But it’s a matter of taking one step, no matter how small.”
Five Rivers MetroParks has long been committed to sustainable practices that minimize the organization’s “ecological footprint” and conserve finite resources for future generations. From Adopt-A-Park Service Kits – available free of charge to encourage groups to clean a local green space – to compost classes – that have become so popular that there is now a wait list – the organization is a conservation leader. But Earth Day is a global event that brings together communities, organizations and neighborhoods to make a difference.
Looking for ways to make a difference? The weekend is jam-packed with events and opportunities to get out and get busy. Earth Day, however, need not be limited to a single day or, even, weekend. Organizations like the Sierra Club offer resources and sponsor events all year long (www.sierraclub.org/ohio).
EARTH DAY EVENTS
* Earth Day Park Clean-up & Activities
What: Join Barefoot Hippie Homesteading and the City of Lebanon to celebrate Earth Day and support local parks. Pot flowers to take home, do composting and recycling activities and play at this family-friendly event. Gloves and bags provided by the City of Lebanon Parks and Rec.
When: April 22, 10 a.m.
Where: Meet at Miller Ecological Park, 755 Miller Road, Lebanon
Info: www.facebook.com/barefoothippiehomesteading
* Earth Day Cleanup
What: Join Waste-Free Dayton, in partnership with Sierra Club Ohio, on Earth Day to clear Hamilton Avenue of litter. Trash bags, gloves, trash grabbers and safety vests will be provided.
When: April 22, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Meet at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and St. Jude Avenue, Dayton
Info: www.facebook.com/wastefreedayton/events
* Earth Day Gathering
What: A great opportunity to experience SunWatch and celebrate the environment. Help plant in the garden, visit the Village, and enjoy additional programming from the collections team.
When: April 22, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: SunWatch Indian Village/Archeological Park, 2301 W. River Rd., Moraine
Info: www.sunwatch.org
* Earth Day Celebration Hike – Clifton Gorge
What: Clifton Gorge Staff will be partnering with the Village of Yellow Springs for an Earth Week celebration hike.
When: April 22, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Where: Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve, main parking lot, 2381 State Route 343, Yellow Springs
Info: https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/find-a-property/clifton-gorge-state-nature-preserve
* Earth Day Hiker
What: Join hiker Tom Logsdon as he shares inspiring stories of transformation and amazing photos of the Appalachian and the Pacific Northwest trails.
When: April 22, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Yellow Springs Community Library, 415 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
Info: https://greenelibrary.info/locations/y/
* Art & Earth Day 2022
What: Pyramid Hill will celebrate Art and Earth Day with workshops, art competitions, kids’ activities, guided tours and hikes, and more. This full day of events will be included in the cost of admission to the park.
When: April 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, Hamilton
Info: www.pyramidhill.org
* Earth Day Styrofoam Recycling – Huber Heights
What: Montgomery County Environmental Services, Huber Heights and Eco Development are hosting a Styrofoam recycling event. The Styrofoam will be collected and processed by Eco Development and transported to the Mason facility to be made into recycled goods. Used food containers will not be accepted.
When: April 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center parking lot, 6800 Executive Blvd.
Info: https://huberheightschamber.com/event/earth-day-styrofoam-recycling/?instance_id=3283
* Earth Day Celebration
What: Join the Huber Heights Parks and Recreation Board for an Earth Day Celebration with fun activities for the whole family.
When: April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Huber Heights Community Center, 4301 Powell Road
Info: www.facebook.com/HHParks
* Earth Dayton 2022
What: The I Love West Dayton team and Kettering Health Network are partnering with the Westwood-Right project to cultivate an entryway into the Westwood Neighborhood. Volunteers are needed to plant and clean litter. Food and drinks will be served.
When: April 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 3730 Delphos Ave., Dayton
Info: www.facebook.com/iLoveWestDayton
* Drive Electric Earth Day - Active Earth Day
What: Local electric vehicle owners will be on hand at the Active Earth Day event to share their experience driving electric and answer questions on charging, range, and maintenance. There will also be interactive demonstrations, speakers, and games for kids and adults.
When: April 23, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Spark, 305 W. Main St., Fairborn
Info: https://driveelectricearthday.org/
* Dayton View Triangle Neighborhood Earth Day Cleanup
What: Earth Day neighborhood cleanup focusing on the sidewalks and alleyways in the Dayton View Triangle neighborhood. Supplies provided, but feel free to bring cleanup tools.
When: April 23, noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Meet at the parklet at Ravenwood and Otterbein Avenues, Dayton
Info: Contact Mindi Wardell at dvtfsec@gmail.com
* Earth Day Trash Clean Up
What: Join the Ohio River Surfing Association trash clean-up to celebrate Earth Day. Bring a blanket and snacks for an after-clean-up picnic at the park. Bring a reusable water bottle, a cooler for refills will be provided.
When: April 23, 2 p.m.
Where: Meet in the parking lot in front of Highland Park, in Walnut Hills, Dayton
Info: www.ohioriversurfing.org/events
* Earth Week at Cincinnati Premium Outlets
What: Free electronics recycling
When: April 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Gardenway entrance
Where: Cincinnati Premium Outlets, 400 Premium Outlets Dr., Monroe
Info: www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/cincinnati/stream/earth-day-2022--free-electronics-recycling-6197356
* Carolyn Kimes Tree Seedling Give Away
What: With over 500 trees donated to Dayton area residents each year, this free event has helped preserve the nation’s green spaces by allowing for more than 32,000 new trees to be planted in the last 20 years. In conjunction with the Miami County and Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation districts, choose between a variety of different species of trees to add some new “life” to your yard. Trees are free and available on a first come, first-served basis.
When: April 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 2nd Street Market, 600 E. 2nd St., Dayton
Info: https://www.metroparks.org/programs-events-finder/?program_number=J7&api=programs&type=program
* Hug the Earth Festival
What: Enjoy live music, challenge yourself on the high adventure rock climbing wall, zip lines, high rope course and tree climbing. Enjoy horse drawn wagon rides, caterpillar train animal safaris, rock and fossil digs, farm animal encounters, butterfly house visits and much more.
When: April 30, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy
Info: www.facebook.com/LostCreekReserve
* Piqua Parks Clean-Up Day
What: Various projects include laying mulch, litter clean-up, playground maintenance, and more.
When: May 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Pitsenbarger Park, 698 McKinley Ave., Piqua
Info: Call Melissa Kinney at 937-778-2085 or e-mail mkinney@piquaoh.org to register to participate.
