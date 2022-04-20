Your guide to Earth Day celebrations across the Dayton region

Combined Shape Caption Family-friendly Earth Day activities are being held all weekend - Contributed Five Rivers MetroParks Combined Shape Caption Family-friendly Earth Day activities are being held all weekend - Contributed Five Rivers MetroParks

Looking for ways to make a difference? The weekend is jam-packed with events and opportunities to get out and get busy. Earth Day, however, need not be limited to a single day or, even, weekend. Organizations like the Sierra Club offer resources and sponsor events all year long (www.sierraclub.org/ohio).

Combined Shape Caption The Miami Valley will celebrate Earth Day all weekend with opportunities to make a difference - Contributed Five Rivers MetroParks Combined Shape Caption The Miami Valley will celebrate Earth Day all weekend with opportunities to make a difference - Contributed Five Rivers MetroParks

EARTH DAY EVENTS

* Earth Day Park Clean-up & Activities

What: Join Barefoot Hippie Homesteading and the City of Lebanon to celebrate Earth Day and support local parks. Pot flowers to take home, do composting and recycling activities and play at this family-friendly event. Gloves and bags provided by the City of Lebanon Parks and Rec.

When: April 22, 10 a.m.

Where: Meet at Miller Ecological Park, 755 Miller Road, Lebanon

Info: www.facebook.com/barefoothippiehomesteading

* Earth Day Cleanup

What: Join Waste-Free Dayton, in partnership with Sierra Club Ohio, on Earth Day to clear Hamilton Avenue of litter. Trash bags, gloves, trash grabbers and safety vests will be provided.

When: April 22, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Meet at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and St. Jude Avenue, Dayton

Info: www.facebook.com/wastefreedayton/events

* Earth Day Gathering

What: A great opportunity to experience SunWatch and celebrate the environment. Help plant in the garden, visit the Village, and enjoy additional programming from the collections team.

When: April 22, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: SunWatch Indian Village/Archeological Park, 2301 W. River Rd., Moraine

Info: www.sunwatch.org

* Earth Day Celebration Hike – Clifton Gorge

What: Clifton Gorge Staff will be partnering with the Village of Yellow Springs for an Earth Week celebration hike.

When: April 22, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Where: Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve, main parking lot, 2381 State Route 343, Yellow Springs

Info: https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/find-a-property/clifton-gorge-state-nature-preserve

Explore Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival returns this weekend

* Earth Day Hiker

What: Join hiker Tom Logsdon as he shares inspiring stories of transformation and amazing photos of the Appalachian and the Pacific Northwest trails.

When: April 22, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Yellow Springs Community Library, 415 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Info: https://greenelibrary.info/locations/y/

* Art & Earth Day 2022

What: Pyramid Hill will celebrate Art and Earth Day with workshops, art competitions, kids’ activities, guided tours and hikes, and more. This full day of events will be included in the cost of admission to the park.

When: April 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, Hamilton

Info: www.pyramidhill.org

* Earth Day Styrofoam Recycling – Huber Heights

What: Montgomery County Environmental Services, Huber Heights and Eco Development are hosting a Styrofoam recycling event. The Styrofoam will be collected and processed by Eco Development and transported to the Mason facility to be made into recycled goods. Used food containers will not be accepted.

When: April 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center parking lot, 6800 Executive Blvd.

Info: https://huberheightschamber.com/event/earth-day-styrofoam-recycling/?instance_id=3283

* Earth Day Celebration

What: Join the Huber Heights Parks and Recreation Board for an Earth Day Celebration with fun activities for the whole family.

When: April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Huber Heights Community Center, 4301 Powell Road

Info: www.facebook.com/HHParks

* Earth Dayton 2022

What: The I Love West Dayton team and Kettering Health Network are partnering with the Westwood-Right project to cultivate an entryway into the Westwood Neighborhood. Volunteers are needed to plant and clean litter. Food and drinks will be served.

When: April 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 3730 Delphos Ave., Dayton

Info: www.facebook.com/iLoveWestDayton

* Drive Electric Earth Day - Active Earth Day

What: Local electric vehicle owners will be on hand at the Active Earth Day event to share their experience driving electric and answer questions on charging, range, and maintenance. There will also be interactive demonstrations, speakers, and games for kids and adults.

When: April 23, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Spark, 305 W. Main St., Fairborn

Info: https://driveelectricearthday.org/

* Dayton View Triangle Neighborhood Earth Day Cleanup

What: Earth Day neighborhood cleanup focusing on the sidewalks and alleyways in the Dayton View Triangle neighborhood. Supplies provided, but feel free to bring cleanup tools.

When: April 23, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Meet at the parklet at Ravenwood and Otterbein Avenues, Dayton

Info: Contact Mindi Wardell at dvtfsec@gmail.com

* Earth Day Trash Clean Up

What: Join the Ohio River Surfing Association trash clean-up to celebrate Earth Day. Bring a blanket and snacks for an after-clean-up picnic at the park. Bring a reusable water bottle, a cooler for refills will be provided.

When: April 23, 2 p.m.

Where: Meet in the parking lot in front of Highland Park, in Walnut Hills, Dayton

Info: www.ohioriversurfing.org/events

* Earth Week at Cincinnati Premium Outlets

What: Free electronics recycling

When: April 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Gardenway entrance

Where: Cincinnati Premium Outlets, 400 Premium Outlets Dr., Monroe

Info: www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/cincinnati/stream/earth-day-2022--free-electronics-recycling-6197356

* Carolyn Kimes Tree Seedling Give Away

What: With over 500 trees donated to Dayton area residents each year, this free event has helped preserve the nation’s green spaces by allowing for more than 32,000 new trees to be planted in the last 20 years. In conjunction with the Miami County and Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation districts, choose between a variety of different species of trees to add some new “life” to your yard. Trees are free and available on a first come, first-served basis.

When: April 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 2nd Street Market, 600 E. 2nd St., Dayton

Info: https://www.metroparks.org/programs-events-finder/?program_number=J7&api=programs&type=program

* Hug the Earth Festival

What: Enjoy live music, challenge yourself on the high adventure rock climbing wall, zip lines, high rope course and tree climbing. Enjoy horse drawn wagon rides, caterpillar train animal safaris, rock and fossil digs, farm animal encounters, butterfly house visits and much more.

When: April 30, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy

Info: www.facebook.com/LostCreekReserve

* Piqua Parks Clean-Up Day

What: Various projects include laying mulch, litter clean-up, playground maintenance, and more.

When: May 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Pitsenbarger Park, 698 McKinley Ave., Piqua

Info: Call Melissa Kinney at 937-778-2085 or e-mail mkinney@piquaoh.org to register to participate.