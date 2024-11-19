Performing elves part of North Pole Express train ride experience in Warren County

As LM&M Railroad’s most popular annual event, the train will take guests on a journey through Warren County. The train departs from downtown Lebanon, travels about 4 to 4.5 miles south, toward Mason, and returns to the station.

“It’s that time of year to kick off the holiday and the tradition,” Keefer said.

Guests will ride on historical, 100-year-old train cars themed for the holidays.

“It’s definitely been a tradition year after year,” said Keefer. “Families come every year as a tradition. Then, the popular fashion trend for this event is all the families come in matching pajamas. We do have Santa on board. He goes through the cars meeting and greeting all the families, and Santa will give all the kids a silver bell from his sled. His team of elves are also on board.”

Each child rider will receive a golden ticket, a souvenir bell and holiday cookie. Hot chocolate will be available for purchase at the station and guests can bring it on board for the ride. Hot chocolate is not included with a ticket.

Elves will do balloon twisting and activities with the kids. A few will entertain riders on board with a story and a song.

“There are two new elves on board this year, who will be performing,” Keefer said. “The passengers and the kids, especially, will enjoy the performances.”

There is “spectacular” holiday lighting on the boarding platform and the train cars are decorated for the season. The North Pole Express will depart for rides on select days and times through Dec. 23.

Riders can choose from Coach Class or Deluxe Class seating. Coach Class seating features traditional bench style seating reminiscent of 1930s era commuter travel. All cars have heat. Coach Class tickets start at $30.

Deluxe Class seating features a climate-controlled interior with comfortable, individualized seating and additional leg room. Deluxe class seating starts at $40.

The train is heated, but guests should dress for the weather. Boarding is outside. The train runs rain, snow or shine.

How to go

What: North Pole Express

When: Select days and times. Rides last 1 hr. and 15 minutes round-trip.

Where: LM&M Railroad, 16 E. South St., Lebanon

Admission: Coach Class tickets start at $30; Deluxe Class tickets start at $40 (for ages 2 and up.) Prices increase on peak days and departure times.

More info: lebanonrr.com and (513) 933-8022