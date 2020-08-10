PHOTOS: Did we spot you at putt-putt through downtown Tipp City?

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership hosted its third annual Putt-Putt Through the Downtown event on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Participating merchants created their own unique putt-putt hole to challenge guests and to showcase their business.
Guests visited each participating business to attempt to drive their ball into their putt-putt hole. Then, at the end of the night, each participant submitted their scorecard to be entered into a drawing for a basket of fun local prizes. Food was provided by Bella Sorella Pizza Food Truck.
Participating businesses included:
- Broadway Hair Salon
- Browse Awhile
- Fox & Feather Trading Co.
- Golden Leaf
- Grounds For Pleasure Coffee
- Living Simply Soap
- Mantia’s/Tony’s Bada Bing
- Mauk Cabinets
- Monroe Federal - check-in
- Project Believe
- RPETS
- Sam & Ethels
- Sharon Elain Photography
- State Farm Insurance - Zack Jacobs
- Third Street Salon
- Thrivent Financial
- Tipp City Public Library
- Topsy Turvy Toys