PHOTOS: Did we spot you at putt-putt through downtown Tipp City?

DID WE SPOT YOU? | 33 minutes ago
By Tom Gilliam, Contributing Photographer

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership hosted its third annual Putt-Putt Through the Downtown event on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Participating merchants created their own unique putt-putt hole to challenge guests and to showcase their business.

Guests visited each participating business to attempt to drive their ball into their putt-putt hole. Then, at the end of the night, each participant submitted their scorecard to be entered into a drawing for a basket of fun local prizes. Food was provided by Bella Sorella Pizza Food Truck.

Participating businesses included:

  • Broadway Hair Salon
  • Browse Awhile
  • Fox & Feather Trading Co.
  • Golden Leaf
  • Grounds For Pleasure Coffee
  • Living Simply Soap
  • Mantia’s/Tony’s Bada Bing
  • Mauk Cabinets
  • Monroe Federal - check-in
  • Project Believe
  • RPETS
  • Sam & Ethels
  • Sharon Elain Photography
  • State Farm Insurance - Zack Jacobs
  • Third Street Salon
  • Thrivent Financial
  • Tipp City Public Library
  • Topsy Turvy Toys

