Rebirth of historic Troy distillery slowed — but not halted — by pandemic

“We wish we were sharing our new Hayner Rye Whiskey and Hayner Bourbon with you, but COVID-19 has also slowed the launch of Hayner Distilling,” the founders said.

Co-founder Greg Taylor said the pandemic has “delayed our launch by a couple of months,” but details about the opening are expected to be released before the end of the month. The owners released the distillery’s logo this week. Hayner Distilling will be located at 619 Lincoln Ave., Suite 1A in Troy.