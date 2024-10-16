Take a photo with a sloth at the Boonshoft museum this weekend

Participants may take photos with the two-toed sloth Patience, and proceeds will go to the Sloth Conservation Fund.

The program begins at noon Oct. 19 and 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Seating occurs 15 minutes before each event.

Programs are about 20 minutes in length and cost $5 per person. Those 2 and younger are free.

Participants must register ahead of time and the price is in addition to museum admission. To sign up, go online to https://dsnh.regfox.com/international-sloth-day-celebration-with-patience.

