Take a photo with a sloth at the Boonshoft museum this weekend

By Alex Cutler
34 minutes ago
The zoo team at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is celebrating sloths this week as Internationl Sloth Day is Sunday, Oct. 20.

The Dayton museum will host a special program in the Caryl D. Philips Space Theater on Oct. 19-20. It will include education on sloths, sloth conservation and the roll zoos play in assisting the efforts globally.

Participants may take photos with the two-toed sloth Patience, and proceeds will go to the Sloth Conservation Fund.

The program begins at noon Oct. 19 and 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Seating occurs 15 minutes before each event.

Programs are about 20 minutes in length and cost $5 per person. Those 2 and younger are free.

Participants must register ahead of time and the price is in addition to museum admission. To sign up, go online to https://dsnh.regfox.com/international-sloth-day-celebration-with-patience.

HOW TO GO

What: Sloth programs

When: Noon Oct. 19 and 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton

More info: Registration required. Visit https://boonshoft.org for details.

