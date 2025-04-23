Things to do in Dayton this weekend | April 25-27, 2025

34 minutes ago
This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including comedy shows, concerts, movie screenings and more.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Aullwood Audubon Native Plant Sale

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 25-26

Location: 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Details: Aullwood Audubon’s 22nd annual Native Plant Sale will feature over 10,000 trees, grasses, shrubs, sedges and flowers from 181 species. 74 of these species will be new this year. Proceeds from the sale will go towards Allwood’s mission of habitat preservation and environmental education.

Cost: Free

America’s Packard Museum Spring Fling

When: April 25-26

Location: 420 S. Ludlow St., Dayton

Details: There will be auctions, live music, educational tours and more at the Spring Fling event hosted by America’s Packard Museum. This two-day celebration has a variety of tickets options available, from lunch packages to exclusive VIP passes.

Cost: $20-$1,650

Certified Human Night

When: 6-10 p.m. April 25

Location: The Loft Theatre: 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Human Race Theatre Company will host a special event to kick off its 40th season. There will be live performances, sneak peeks and more. A VIP experience will begin at 5 p.m., with the main show scheduled for 6-10 p.m.

Cost: $35-$150

Sirens Duo at the Mayflower

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 25

Location: 9 W. Main St., Troy

Details: By combing the sounds of acoustic guitar and bass, Sirens Duo perform original songs inspired by rock, blues and funk music. No reservations are required for this event, and there is no dress code.

Cost: Free

Dvořák’s Cello Concerto

When: 7:30 p.m. April 25-26

Location: Schuster Center: 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Philharmonic will collaborate with cellist Adrian Daurov to perform Czech composer Antonín Dvořák’s “Cello Concerto in A Major,” alongside pieces by Mozart and Igor Stravinsky.

Cost: $6-$108.50

Kevin Bozeman at the Dayton Funny Bone

When: 7:30 p.m. April 25 and 6:30 p.m. April 26

Location: 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene

Details: Known for appearing on “Last Comic Standing” and his Dry Bar Comedy Special, Kevin Bozeman will perform at the Dayton Funny Bone this weekend. This event is for those age 21 and older, and a valid ID is required to enter.

Cost: $20

Boonshoft Out of School Program: Nature Journal

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. LISA POWELL / STAFF

When: 10 a.m. April 26

Location: 2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton

Details: To celebrate Earth Day, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will host several activities centered around nature journaling. This beginner-friendly event will teach guests unique ways to observe and document our environment. This event is designed for families and children older than 5-years old. If the weather permits, this event will take place entirely outside.

Cost: $5 per attendee

National Pretzel Day

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 26

Location: Smales Pretzel Bakery: 210 Xenia Ave., Dayton

Details: To celebrate National Pretzel Day April 26, Smales Pretzel Bakery will give all guests a free pretzel, no purchase necessary. The shop will also sell special t-shirts to mark the occasion, and those who wear t-shirts from previous years will receive an extra pretzel.

Cost: Free

National Museum of U.S. Air Force screening of “Moana”

When: 3 p.m. April 26

Location: 1100 Spaatz St., Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Details: The 2016 Disney film “Moana” will be played at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s theater as a part of its Spring 2025 Hollywood Movies series. Based on Polynesian and Māori mythology, the movie follows the titular character as she teams up with the demigod Maui in order to save her her village.

Cost: $7.50

‘Sway’ Closing Reception

Susanne Scherette King’s paintings will be on display in "Sway" at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery in downtown Dayton. CONTRIBUTE

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: 4-7 p.m. April 26

Location: Edward A. Dixon Gallery: 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

Details: This will be the last chance for guests to view Susanne Scherette King’s exhibit “Sway” at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery. This event is open to the public.

Cost: Free

