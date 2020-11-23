Tree-lighting ceremonies to illuminate the holiday spirit across Miami Valley

Where: Virtually, on WHIO-TV Channel 7

When: Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

More information: www.downtowndayton.org/things-to-do

Unlike the traditional Grande Illumination that takes place as a part of the month-long Dayton Holiday Festival in downtown Dayton, this one will be completely virtual. On Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m., the Grande Illumination, or tree lighting, will be televised in a 30-minute broadcast on WHIO-TV Channel 7.

Along with a tree lighting, the live broadcast will also feature musical entertainment from local performers and a look at area holiday traditions.

🎄Mayor Patterson’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

A file photo of a previous Mayor's Christmas Tree at Lincoln Park in Kettering. Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Where: Virtually, to be live streamed on Play Kettering’s Facebook page

When: Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

More info: www.playkettering.org

This year, due to social distancing guidelines, the city of Kettering will be hosting a virtual version of the Mayor Don Patterson’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. on Play Kettering’s Facebook page.

The countdown to the virtual tree lighting event will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Play Kettering’s Facebook page. The event is set to be emceed by Jamie Jarosik, meteorologist for WDTN-TV 2 News Today, and will include performances by Fairmont High School musicians; activities from Kettering’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department; a Christmas story read by the mayor and, of course, the lighting of the Mayor’s Tree as well as the lights of Lincoln Park and Civic Commons.

🎄Troy Tree Lighting

The Christmas tree for Troy's Public Square was delivered Thursday, Nov. 12. The city's Holiday Lighting 2020 event kicks off Friday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. There will be Christmas music, the arrival of Santa on a fire truck and the annual lighting of the tree and levee lights. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged and commemorative masks will be available. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Where: Prouty Plaza, 1 W. Main St., Troy

When: Friday, Nov. 27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

More info: www.troyohio.gov

The city of Troy is inviting residents to downtown Troy’s Prouty Plaza on Friday, Nov. 27 to witness the lighting of Troy’s holiday tree and levee.

Guests can also look forward to Santa’s arrival via fire truck and live performances from several local musicians. The Miami County Courthouse and Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital will also be turning on their lights at the same time.

Christmas music will begin between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m., while Santa’s arrival and tree lighting is set to take place around 7 p.m.

Guests will be encouraged to wear masks and to social distance while at the event. For those who do not come prepared with face masks, commemorative face masks will be available.

🎄Lebanon Holiday Illumination

Lebanon ushered in the holiday season with the lighting of its Christmas tree on Nov. 26, 2010. The annual event included visits with Santa Claus and horse-drawn carriage rides. Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer

Where: Christmas Tree Park in downtown Lebanon, at the corner of Broadway and Main St.

When: Friday, Nov. 27, from 6-8 p.m.

More info: lebanonohio.gov

Though festivities might look a bit different this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Lebanon will still be hosting their annual in-person tree lighting ceremony at Christmas Tree Park in downtown Lebanon.

This year, the tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. in Christmas Tree Park, followed by a socially distanced visit with Santa Claus in Gazebo Park until 8 p.m.

Due to social distancing guidelines, no children will be permitted to sit on Santa’s lap, although guests can still drop off their letters in Santa’s mailbox and step up to say hello to Santa while posing for pictures. The line to pose for pictures with Santa Claus will form in front of the Golden Lamb restaurant on Broadway.

🎄Downtown Tipp City Community Tree Lighting

Where: Zion Lutheran Church, on the corner of N. 3rd St. and Main St.

When: Friday, Dec. 4, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More info: www.facebook.com/DowntownTippCity

To cater to crowds of all comfort levels, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership will be hosting an in-person and virtual version of the city’s annual tree-lighting event. The tree lighting will be taking place at Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Tipp City and streamed on the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Facebook page.

The schedule of events for the evening is:

6:15 p.m.: Live performance from local musician Cory Breth

6:30 p.m.: Santa arrives in vintage fire truck

6:45 p.m.: Countdown to tree illumination

7 p.m.: Reading of “T’was the Night Before Christmas”

Plans call for food to be available at the event.

🎄West Carrollton Holiday Tree Lighting

West Carrollton tree-lighting set for the West Carrollton Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Where: Virtually, live-streamed on the city of West Carrollton’s Facebook page

When: Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

More info: www.westcarrollton.org/holiday-events

This year, the city of West Carrollton’s tree lighting ceremony will be a virtual event that will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page. Mayor Jeff Sanner will preside over the annual tree-lighting event, and, according to city officials, Santa is likely to pop in for a virtual visit, as well.