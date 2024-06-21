10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23

Where: Dayton International Airport, 3600 Terminal Drive, Dayton

Details: The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, known for their tightly choregraphed, high-energy demonstrations, are the headliners for this year’s show. You can also catch the U.S. Army Golden Knights, B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, an F-18 cockpit on display, a plane from the German Air Force, the Airbus A400M “Atlas,” and many Vietnam-era aircraft and military equipment.

Cost: $20 general admission online price. $32 if purchased at Kroger. $42 regular price. Other packages and seating available for various prices. Parking is included in the ticket price. Gates close at 6 p.m.

More info: daytonairshow.com

2. Wright Dunbar Day Block Party

When: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, June 23

Where: 13 North Williams St., Dayton. West Third Street will be blocked off between South Broadway and Shannon streets in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood.

Details: Wright Dunbar Day Block Party, organized by Dayton entrepreneur Tae Winston, is a celebration of Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday. Festivities include food trucks, vendors, live performances and more.

Cost: Free

More info: wright-dunbar.org

3. “Soundtrack Magic: John Williams and Friends”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Spotlighting blockbuster film scores, Dayton Philharmonic presents this John Williams tribute featuring familiar songs from movies like “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Casablanca” and “The Lord Of The Rings.”

Cost: $13.50-$88.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

4. Bess Saylor Imber Memorial Service

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 22

Where: Pontecorvo Ballet Studios, 20 Commercial Way, Springboro

Details: Dayton native Bess Saylor Imber, affectionately known as “Miss Bess,” inspired generations of dancers having been associated with Dayton Ballet for more than 50 years. She died May 3 at age 83. She began studying dance at the age of 6 at the Schwarz School of Dance with Dayton Ballet founders Josephine and Hermene Schwarz. Influenced by Martha Graham and Merce Cunningham, Imber, a principal dancer with Dayton Ballet in the 1960s, set over two dozen works for Dayton Ballet. Her choreography has been performed by Sacramento Ballet, Tampa Ballet, and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company among others

Cost: Free

More info: E-mail barbara@pbstudios.com

5. The Fab Four – The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 21

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: This stage performance includes three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career.

Cost: $33.50-$53.50

More info: 937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com

6. World Refugee Day

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 22

Where: Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: World Refugee Day is an annual celebration that honors the courage, strength, and determination of women, men, and children who are forced to flee their homes under threat of persecution, conflict and violence. Enjoy presentations, a panel of refugees, performances, music and refreshments.

Cost: Free

More info: daytonohio.gov

7. Middletown Pride

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 21

Where: Downtown Middletown, 1045 Central Avenue

Details: The sixth annual festivities will include drag shows, raffle drawings, dance troupes, face/hair painting, a glitter station and more.

Cost: Free

More info: facebook.com/pridemiddletown

8. Craft Shows for a Cause

When: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 23

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Details: This retail shopping fundraiser will have over 70 vendors and proceeds will go to 4 Paws for Ability.

Cost: $3

More info: 4pawsforability.org

9. Carillon Park Rail Festival

When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 23

Where: Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Enjoy rides on the new, full-sized Carillon Park Railroad along with miniature train rides, steam engines, model train displays from tiny N-track cars to elaborate G-gauge garden models, historical displays, rail vendors, unique railroad merchandise, indoor carousel rides, Carillon Park Concert Band performances and more.

Cost: $14 for adults. $12 for seniors. $10 for children 3-17. Free for children 2 and under. Free for members.

More info: daytonhistory.org

10. “Superior Donuts”

When: Through June 23; 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Avenue, Dayton

Details: Directed by Jared Mola, this local premiere of Tracy Letts’ comedy explores the challenges of embracing the past and the redemptive power of friendship between an unlikely pair.

Cost: $21 for adults. $19 for senior citizens. $14 for students.

More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.com