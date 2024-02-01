10 shows to see in February in Dayton

Credit: Meredith Mashburn Credit: Meredith Mashburn

Feb. 2-4, Dayton Live

The life and legacy of the Grammy, Emmy and Oscar-winning star, performed by three actresses through various stages of the pop icon’s career, is theatricalized in a fun, feel-good musical featuring 35 smash hits. This national tour also features Bob Mackie’s Tony-winning gowns. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $29-$119. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“By the Bog of Cats”

Feb. 2-11, Wright State University

Wright State presents the area premiere of Marina Carr’s provocative Irish drama, described as “a furious, uncompromising tale of greed and betrayal, of murder and profound self-sacrifice.” The play is loosely based on Euripides’ tragedy “Medea” and is set on the bleak, ghostly Irish landscape of the Bog of Cats. 8 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3, 2 p.m. Feb. 4, 8 p.m. Feb. 9, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 10 and 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in WSU’s Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre.

“Private Lives”

Feb. 2-11, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Noel Coward’s classic British comedy concerns former spouses unexpectedly reuniting at the same hotel with their new partners. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at BCT, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. $15-$18. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” In Concert

Feb. 9-10, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Relive the magic of the 2001 film while listening to the Dayton Philharmonic perform John Williams’ iconic score. 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $90-$155.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“A Doll’s House”

Feb. 15-18, Wright State University

Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama of female empowerment will be performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 17 and 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in WSU’s Herbst Theatre of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $5-$15. 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre.

“Swan Lake”

Feb. 16-18, Dayton Ballet

Tchaikovsky’s romantic score, which will be performed by the Dayton Philharmonic, and Septime Webre’s choreography provides the perfect marriage for this beloved ballet centered on the doomed relationship between Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $13.50-$72.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“In Modern Moves”

Feb. 17-18, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

DCDC continues its 55th anniversary season with a winter program featuring two works by Talley Beatty, former DCDC Artistic Director Kevin Ward, and the company premiere of legendary choreographer Paul Taylor’s “Esplanade.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $15-$75. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“A Doll’s House – Part 2″

Feb. 22-25, Wright State University

Lucas Hnath’s humorous, Tony-nominated sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s tale continues the fascinating story of empowered Nora. 8 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 24 and 2 p.m. Feb. 25 in WSU’s Herbst Theatre of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $5-$15. 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre.

“Big Fish”

Feb. 23-Mar. 3, Springboro Community Theatre

Andrew Lippa’s charming, tuneful score bolsters this story about Edward Bloom, a lover of larger-than-life stories. This musical is based on the 2003 Tim Burton film of the same name. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at SCT, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. $18-$20. 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org.

“Shipwrecked!”

Feb. 22-Mar. 10, Human Race Theatre Company

Bruce Cromer stars in Donald Margulies’ adventurous tale of bravery, survival and celebrity circa 19th century England. 8 p.m. Feb. 22-24, 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, 27 and 28, 8 p.m. Feb. 29, Mar. 1 and 2, 2 p.m. Mar. 3, 7 p.m. Mar. 6, 8 p.m. Mar. 7-8, 2 p.m. Mar. 9, 8 p.m. Mar. 9 and 2 p.m. Mar. 10 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $20-$53. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.