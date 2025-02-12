10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: Through Feb. 16; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Brant Russell directs the Human Race Theatre Company’s outstanding, unforgettable regional premiere of Kareem Fahmy’s quietly engrossing, truly timely drama about family and politics set in a library (terrifically designed by Mark Halpin) straddling the U.S.-Canada border. The exceptional cast features Kylie Flick (Shirin Gilani), Kelly Mengelkoch (Manon Desjardins), Rico Romalus Parker (Bruce Laird), James Rana (Peyman Gilani) and Cooper Schairbaum (Declan Sheehan).

Cost: $23-$62

More info: 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org

2.“Cinderella”

When: Feb. 14-16; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Following on the impressive heels of his beautiful reimagining of “The Nutcracker,” Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland is back to helm this classic, magical and romantic work set to the music of Prokofiev.

Cost: $6-$127

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

3. Dayton Art Fair

When: Feb 15-16; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St. inside the Dayton Arcade

Details: As the leading community arts organization known for fostering collaboration and innovation, The Co is partnering with local galleries, artist collectives, and businesses to create a unique platform that celebrates and amplifies local talent.

Cost: Free

More info: codayton.org

Credit: Human Race Credit: Human Race

4. Magic of Vitaly: Evening of Wonders

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: Arbogast Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Combining breathtaking visuals with master illusionist Vitaly’s captivating style, “An Evening of Wonders” is an interactive theatrical experience that takes the audience on a magical journey. Along the way, Vitaly blends art and illusion to create a world where the rules of reality do not exist. Paintings spring to life, photographs become mini-movies, and audience members see their faces vanish from their own driver’s licenses.

Cost: $30-$55

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

5. Emerging Choreographers Concert

When: Feb. 14-16; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Creative Arts Center Dance Space 170 at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: The concert will feature choreography by Wright State Dance Ensemble seniors Ariana Alvarado, Zoe Bees, Brianna Chan, Jonathan Foster, Gracie Harper and Alexis Wilson, as well as juniors Kailey Colyer, Alia Dalton, Jessie Etling, Carly Hanson, Audrey Lee, Emma McCaslin, Hannah McGuffey, Samantha Minneman and Jenna Mumford.

Cost: To support future student productions, a suggested donation of $5 is recommended.

More info: liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/dance-productions/emerging-choreographers-concert-2025-99856

6. Love and Emotions Comedy Tour

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Where: Laugh Zone House of Comedy, 3493 Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: This show is a special Valentine’s celebration designed for couples and comedy lovers. Comedians on the show include Mike Bonner (host), Yvett Weems (feature) and Steven G. (headliner).

Cost: $30 for general admission. $50 for couples.

More info: laughzonehouseofcomedy.com

Credit: KNACK VIDEO + PHOTO Credit: KNACK VIDEO + PHOTO

7. Valentine’s Day Dance

When: 6-10 P.M. Friday, Feb. 14

Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton

Details: The Happy Hour Band will play hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and more.

Cost: $10 for members. $11 for non-members.

More info: 937-287-4275 or accdayton.com

8. Dayton Music Club Concert

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Where: Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Details: This celebration of sacred music and church musicians features a program consisting of songs by J. S. Bach, Samuel Barber and Claude Debussy. In addition, the audience will be able to view various art works as described by Rosanne Brown in piano music.

Cost: Free. Donations to the Dayton Music Club Youth Scholarship Fund are encouraged.

More info: 937-297-0463 or visit daytonmusicclub.org

9. Valentine’s Day Skate

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Where: RiverScape MetroParks Ice Rink, 237. E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: Skate to various love songs.

Cost: $7. Visitors can rent ice skates for $3. Children 3 years old and under are free with a paying adult. There is no charge for those who are not skating.

More info: metroparks.org/ice-rink

10. Two One-Act Comedies

When: Feb. 14-23; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 W. Main St., Fairborn

Details: Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood’s quirky “Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche” and Todd Wallinger’s classic whodunit “The Butler Did It” will be performed under the direction of Sabrina Kilbourne and Craig Smith, respectively.

Cost: $20

More info: actorstheatrefairborn.org