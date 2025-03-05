10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Philharmonic’s Rockin’ Orchestra Series continues with this celebration of The Beatles in America, beginning with their 1964 appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and following their journey to the Shea Stadium and Hollywood Bowl appearances.

Cost: $12.50-$169.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

2. “Assassins”

When: Through March 7-9- 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Springboro Community Theatre, 115 Wright Station Way

Details: Tim Rezash fluidly directs one of the best shows in Springboro Community Theatre history. Composer Stephen Sondheim and librettist John Weidman’s darkly humorous, incredibly relevant musical soars due to an excellently committed, vocally strong cast fully grasping the depths of despair within an unhinged segment of American disillusionment in which presidents are targeted. The cast’s thrilling version of the rousing, disturbing “Another National Anthem” is an absolutely chilling hallmark of this praiseworthy production.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

3. First Friday

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, March 7

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton

Details: This monthly art hop offers the community a variety of entertainment options and many dining and shopping deals.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

4. Battle of the Bands

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8

Where: The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: This year’s finale will feature Bomb Bunny, Anna Marie, Illwin, Sheller, Simon Fink Band, and Empire Pool.

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

More info: thebrightsidedayton.com

5.“Forbidden Broadway”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: This evening of silly spoofs of Broadway will poke fun at classic shows such as “Les Misérables” and “La Cage aux Folles” as well as newer hits like “Frozen,” “Hamilton” and “The Outsiders.”

Cost: $41-$64

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

6. Ohio Bridal & Wedding Expo

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 9

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The expo features a wide selection of wedding professionals ready to help find the perfect gown, reception venue, invitations, photographer, music, menu, honeymoon destination and more.

Cost: Free with online registration or $10 at the door.

More info: 937-535-5300 or daytonconventioncenter.com

7. Carroll St. Pat’s Fest

When: March 7-8; 6-11 p.m. Friday and noon-11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

Details: The event on March 7 will include a traditional Irish fish fry with baked and fried Icelandic cod, french fries, coleslaw and two drink tickets. There will also be gambling, carnival games, raffles and live music. On March 8, there will be more kid-friendly activities including Leprechaun Land, life-sized games, dancers, carnival food and games. An Irish dinner of corned beef, Irish stew and soda bread will be available for purchase.

Cost: $20 advance sales and $25 at the door for March 7. Free admission on March 8.

More info: carrollhs.org

8.“Anora”

When: March 7-12; 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:20 Sunday, 5:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 3 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: “Anora” returns to The Neon fresh from winning five Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. Mikey Madison mesmerizes in this risqué Cinderella story about a Brooklyn sex worker who impulsively marries the goofy son of a Russian oligarch. The film is a comical, madcap experience journeying from New York City to Las Vegas that strikingly concludes with heartbreaking finesse.

Cost: $6-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

Credit: AP Credit: AP

9. The Beat Goes On: The Music of Cher

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Artist, singer and actress Lisa McClowry has perfected playing Cher from the speaking and singing voice, the walk, the talk, makeup and costumes.

Cost: $30-$55

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

10. Bach Society of Dayton

When: 4-5:25 p.m. Sunday, March 9

Where: Kettering Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering

Details: Enjoy Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and the world premieres of new choral works from the winning entries from the Bach Society’s annual Young Composers Competition.

Cost: $15-$30