10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

The timeless tunes of The Beatles, the finale of Dayton’s Battle of the Bands, kooky Broadway parodies, and a chance to support downtown Dayton businesses are among events to keep in mind this weekend.
1. Twist & Shout: The Music of The Beatles
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8
Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: The Dayton Philharmonic’s Rockin’ Orchestra Series continues with this celebration of The Beatles in America, beginning with their 1964 appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and following their journey to the Shea Stadium and Hollywood Bowl appearances.
Cost: $12.50-$169.50
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
2. “Assassins”
When: Through March 7-9- 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Springboro Community Theatre, 115 Wright Station Way
Details: Tim Rezash fluidly directs one of the best shows in Springboro Community Theatre history. Composer Stephen Sondheim and librettist John Weidman’s darkly humorous, incredibly relevant musical soars due to an excellently committed, vocally strong cast fully grasping the depths of despair within an unhinged segment of American disillusionment in which presidents are targeted. The cast’s thrilling version of the rousing, disturbing “Another National Anthem” is an absolutely chilling hallmark of this praiseworthy production.
Cost: $18-$20
More info: 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org
3. First Friday
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, March 7
Where: Throughout downtown Dayton
Details: This monthly art hop offers the community a variety of entertainment options and many dining and shopping deals.
Cost: Free
More info: downtowndayton.org
4. Battle of the Bands
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8
Where: The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: This year’s finale will feature Bomb Bunny, Anna Marie, Illwin, Sheller, Simon Fink Band, and Empire Pool.
Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door
More info: thebrightsidedayton.com
5.“Forbidden Broadway”
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: This evening of silly spoofs of Broadway will poke fun at classic shows such as “Les Misérables” and “La Cage aux Folles” as well as newer hits like “Frozen,” “Hamilton” and “The Outsiders.”
Cost: $41-$64
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
6. Ohio Bridal & Wedding Expo
When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 9
Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: The expo features a wide selection of wedding professionals ready to help find the perfect gown, reception venue, invitations, photographer, music, menu, honeymoon destination and more.
Cost: Free with online registration or $10 at the door.
More info: 937-535-5300 or daytonconventioncenter.com
7. Carroll St. Pat’s Fest
When: March 7-8; 6-11 p.m. Friday and noon-11 p.m. Saturday
Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton
Details: The event on March 7 will include a traditional Irish fish fry with baked and fried Icelandic cod, french fries, coleslaw and two drink tickets. There will also be gambling, carnival games, raffles and live music. On March 8, there will be more kid-friendly activities including Leprechaun Land, life-sized games, dancers, carnival food and games. An Irish dinner of corned beef, Irish stew and soda bread will be available for purchase.
Cost: $20 advance sales and $25 at the door for March 7. Free admission on March 8.
More info: carrollhs.org
8.“Anora”
When: March 7-12; 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:20 Sunday, 5:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 3 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: “Anora” returns to The Neon fresh from winning five Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. Mikey Madison mesmerizes in this risqué Cinderella story about a Brooklyn sex worker who impulsively marries the goofy son of a Russian oligarch. The film is a comical, madcap experience journeying from New York City to Las Vegas that strikingly concludes with heartbreaking finesse.
Cost: $6-$10.50
More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com
9. The Beat Goes On: The Music of Cher
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8
Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy
Details: Artist, singer and actress Lisa McClowry has perfected playing Cher from the speaking and singing voice, the walk, the talk, makeup and costumes.
Cost: $30-$55
More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com
10. Bach Society of Dayton
When: 4-5:25 p.m. Sunday, March 9
Where: Kettering Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering
Details: Enjoy Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and the world premieres of new choral works from the winning entries from the Bach Society’s annual Young Composers Competition.
Cost: $15-$30
More info: bachsocietyofdayton.org
