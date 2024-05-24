10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

A celebration of Dayton history, yummy food festivals, inspiring artwork, and a buzzworthy new film are events to keep in mind this weekend.
1. Dayton Heritage Day
When: 12-7 p.m. Sunday, May 26
Where: Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Details: Enjoy skilled artisans and craftspeople in action, showcasing traditional trades such as woodworking, historical cooking, baking, printing and more.
Cost: $14 for adults. $12 for seniors. $10 for children. Free for children ages 2 and under. Free for Dayton History members.
More info: 937-293-2841 or daytonhistory.org
2. Dayton Pizza Fest
When: 5-9 p.m., Saturday, May 25
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Enjoy lots of pizza and pizza-inspired dishes from numerous food trucks and vendors. A beer garden patio also accents the fun.
Cost: Free entry.
More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com
3. Cheese Fest
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 25
Where: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg
Details: Join the Miami Valley Restaurant Association at Austin Landing for the official kick-off to summer and another delicious foodie fest, complete with live entertainment and a beer garden.
Cost: Free
More info: austinlanding.com
4. Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25
Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Avenue
Details: Music from the Grammy Award-winning band will arise in a live, multi-sensory musical experience bathed in candlelight.
Cost: $33
More info: 937-224-9795 or daytonmasoniccenter.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
5. IndieCraft
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 24-25
Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewery, 102 W. Columbia St.; National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St.; State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
Details: IndieCraft is a free two-day music festival presented at three locations in Springfield: Mother Stewart’s, National Road Commons Park and State Theater. Tommy Stinson, Brigitte Calls Me Baby and Lydia Loveless are among the national acts performing. Local acts include K. Carter, Salvadore Ross, Joe Waters Band and Crabswithoutlegs. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: Free
More info: indiecraftoh.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
6. “Dayton Skyscrapers” Opening Reception
When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 26
Where: EbonNia Gallery, 1135 W. Third St., Dayton
Details: A metaphor for those who stand tall in their respective fields, “Dayton Skyscrapers” illuminates the work of local and regional African American visual artists. This year’s notables include Emmy Award-winning comedian Katt Williams (“Atlanta”), NAACP Dayton Unit President and Image Award winner Derrick L. Foward, Judge Mia Wortham Spells, Paul Laurence Dunbar historian and scholar LaVerne Sci, and Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Xavier L. Johnson.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-223-2290 or bingdavisartstudio.org
Credit: Goodness | Rachel Lockman
7. Shannon Clark & the Sugar
When: Friday, May 24
Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: Shannon Clark & the Sugar is currently supporting two stellar albums. The Greenville-based Americana act worked with Grammy-winning producer Mark Howard (Bob Dylan, U2) on its debut album, “Marks on the Wall” (2021). The follow-up, “This Old World” (2023), was recorded with Justin Weaver (the Chicks, the Judds) at Welcome to 1979 recording studio in Nashville. The American Landscape also performs on Friday. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $15 in advance
More info: 937-410-0450 or thebrightsidedayton.com
8. Memorial Day at Young’s Jersey Dairy
When: 3-10 p.m. Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24, 12-11 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 12-10 p.m. Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27
Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
Details: Fun, family-friendly activities throughout the weekend include carnival rides.
Cost: $1.25 per ticket. $20 for 20 tickets. $25 for all-day pass.
More info: 937-325-0629 or youngsdairy.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
9. Authorized Personnel
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 24
Where: Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: New owners Brandon and Laura Zeller vowed to bring live music back when they purchased the Oregon District pizza tavern in late 2023. The couple has made good on that promise with a cross-section of musical acts and styles. That theme of variety is fitting for Authorized Personnel, presenting a free show on Friday. The Dayton group specializes in an eclectic brand of soul that draws from blues, funk, reggae, jazz, rock and other styles. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: Free
More info: 937-223-9205 or new.oregonexpressdayton.com
Credit: AP
10. “Wildcat”
When: May 24-26; 12:10 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: The Neon will screen Ethan Hawke’s independent film “Wildcat,” based on the life and short stories of Flannery O’Connor and produced by Dayton native Karri O’Reilly, beginning Memorial Day weekend. Shot on location in Louisville in January and February 2023, “Wildcat,” starring Hawke’s daughter, Maya, examines the literary icon as she was struggling to write her first novel. In addition to Cincinnati-based actress Christine Dye as Duchess, the cast includes Laura Linney, Liam Neeson, Steve Zahn, and Vincent D’Onofrio. Also, Dye and Reilly are slated to participate in a Q&A following the 7:30 p.m. screening on Saturday. Dye is slated to appear in-person and Reilly via Zoom.
Cost: $8.50-$10.50
More info: neonmovies.com
