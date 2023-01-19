10-year-old Dayton dancer returns to ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ today

Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, is appearing this afternoon on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Bugg first appeared on the show last September to share her dance moves and passion. She currently has 429K followers on Instagram.
The viral dance sensation was featured in Beyoncé's “Break My Soul” “Hive Certified” fan video.
“Beyoncé put me on her video,” Bugg told Hudson. “I was so shocked.”
Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Before Bugg busted a move to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” she had some words of encouragement for her fans.
“Believe in yourself,” she said. “Don’t let nobody hold you down. You’re strong. You’re beautiful.”
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WBDT/CW in the Dayton area.
For more information, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
