2 coffee shops hold grand openings today in Dayton region

Biggby Coffee☕

Location: 5894 N. Springboro Pike in Miami Twp.

Details: In honor of opening week, Biggby Coffee is featuring the following specials at its newest location in the Dayton area:

Tuesday, Dec. 19 ($1 from every drink purchased will be donated to Shoes 4 the Shoeless)

Wednesday, Dec. 20 (Any 16 oz. hot or iced specialty beverage is $1.99)

Thursday, Dec. 21 (Those that order any specialty beverage will receive free Biggby swag while supplies last)

Friday Dec. 22 (All muffins will be $1.99)

Dayton natives Laynae and Jeff Meyer opened their first Biggby Coffee location at 418 Warren St. near the University of Dayton in 2019. In 2022 they opened a drive-thru only location in Huber Heights at 3821 Cloud Park Drive.

The Miami Twp. location will also be drive-thru only offering online ordering and DoorDash.

Customers can expect a variety of coffee drinks, creme freezes, smoothies, mocktails, iced drinks, hot chocolates and more that can be customized. You can also purchase breakfast sandwiches among other food items. For more information, visit www.biggby.com.

Dunkin’☕

Location: 7680 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights

Details: The area’s newest Dunkin’ is holding a grand opening celebration from 8 to 11 a.m. today.

Gilligan Company, the franchisee of the new Dunkin’, will present a $1,000 donation to Dayton Children’s Hospital. There will also be a ribbon cutting, giveaways and photo opportunities with the brand’s mascots, circus acts and balloon animals.

The Huber Heights coffee shop, which opened its doors Dec. 6, features Dunkin’s “Next Generation” restaurant design with a double drive-thru and a dedicated area for mobile order pick-ups. Guests can also enjoy Dunkin’s signature iced beverages served through a tap system.

Gilligan Company is also the franchisee of a new Popeyes restaurant planning to open in February at 7666 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, next door to the new Dunkin’, said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Gilligan Company.

For more information, visit www.dunkindonuts.com.