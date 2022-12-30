2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene

El Toro’s district manager, Enrique Alvarez, told Dayton.com in October he was hoping the new location would open in one to two months as they wait on inspections.

Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery, previously located at 4402 Walnut St, operated for 14 years before closing in February 2021.

Other projects El Toro is working on in the Dayton area include El Toro Express, a new, fast-casual restaurant concept coming to North Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, and a new sit-down restaurant on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill currently has 14 Dayton-area locations. For more information about the restaurant, visit www.eltorobarandgrill.com.

Taste of Belgium applies for liquor license

Taste of Belgium, a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles, has applied for a liquor license at The Greene.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.

The 3,871-square-foot space near The Greene’s main entrance previously housed Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. The Mexican restaurant closed in January 2021.

Taste of Belgium offers Belgian-inspired food including waffles and chicken, mussels, crepes, frites and more, according to the restaurant’s website. It also offers beer and cocktails.

The restaurant has several Ohio locations including Liberty Township, Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood and Mason. There is also a pickup and delivery option at Findlay Market, where it got its start, in the back of a produce store. Kentucky residents can try Taste of Belgium at its Crestview Hills location.

Dayton.com has reached out to Taste of Belgium for an opening date, but has yet to hear back. For more information about Taste of Belgium, visit www.authenticwaffle.com.

Off Par Golf & Social to offer simulated golf experience

Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene in early winter.

Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.

“What I’m really excited about the most is the technology our golfers are going to have at their hands,” Loftis said. “A lot of these golfers have never seen this feedback.”

He explained guests will be able to see how fast they swing a club to how fast their ball leaves. The technology is there to help golfers improve their game, but also for anyone to come in and have a good time.

Off Par Golf & Social, located at 14 Greene Boulevard, is opening in the space that previously housed Mattress Firm. Loftis explained they are combining the space with an undeveloped space next door.

The venue will feature seven bays with 16-foot wide by 11-foot high simulators. Guests will stand about 10 feet back to hit the ball against the screen. Guests will be able to rent the bays for an hourly rate with prices depending on the time of year and day of week, Loftis explained. He said it is expected to cost between $35 and $60 per hour. Anywhere from one to eight people can be at a bay.

Loftis said they will also have a bar serving local brews in addition to partnering with a Cincinnati-based restaurant planning to move next door.

On Par Entertainment to open across from The Greene

A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center.

On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road.

“I’m trying to come up with the most unique items in a bar in the entire world and I think we have that,” said Daniel Huiet, who owns the entertainment center with his business partner, Emanuel Gana.

Huiet told Dayton.com that after traveling to 82 countries and seeing a lot of unique businesses, he has combined many of the elements into one venue.

Games and activities featured at the entertainment center will include:

Five private karaoke rooms that can be rented hourly

12 duckpin bowling lanes

Darts

Three to nine hole high-tech mini-golf courses

A foosball table allowing up to 16 players

Ping pong tables

Giant Jenga

Shuffle boards

Huiet said the entertainment center will have enough games and activities for over 350 people to be playing at one time. The center will also have three bars with 102 self-pour taps featuring craft and domestic beer, wine, seltzers and cocktails.

On Par will be a family-friendly establishment early in the day, but will be strictly 21 and older after 7:30 p.m., Huiet said.

The anticipated opening date is Aug. 1, 2023.