2023 Dayton Blues Festival lineup announced

A smooth lineup of local blues musicians has been announced for the Dayton Blues Festival slated Sunday, July 23.

This year’s acts include Jewel & The Rough Cuts, The Doug Hart Band, The Brad Hatfield Band, Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band, and Curtis Sanders presents “Young Guns.” The festival will also feature DJ Eric “Mr. Magic” Barnes and will be emceed by Stan “The Man” Brooks.

The festival will fill Levitt Pavilion with blues tunes from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. You can bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the performances, but tents, coolers, outside food and drinks, pets, grills and umbrellas are not allowed.

The Dayton Blues Festival is one of four annual, free music festivals held at Levitt Pavilion and hosted by the city of Dayton. Throughout the summer, bands and fans of jazz, blues, funk and reggaetón music gather at the downtown Dayton venue.

The Dayton Jazz Festival, which was slated for June 11, was canceled due to attendance and financial concerns. City officials said they were focusing instead on the blues, funk and reggaetón celebrations this year that draw larger crowds.

The Dayton Funk Festival is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13 and the Dayton Reggaetón Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 3, both at Levitt Pavilion. Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 S. Main St., Dayton.

For more information, visit https://www.daytonohio.gov/ or check out the City of Dayton Facebook page.