2024 Dayton Ale Trail features 31 breweries in region

The 2024 Dayton Ale Trail is in full swing with three new breweries for participants to check out.
“All the breweries offer something different and continue to expand with new products and local experiences,” said Jason Moore, an organizer of the Dayton Ale Trail and co-owner of Crooked Handle Brewing Co. “This is a great opportunity to find that next favorite pint and get a cool one of a kind prize at the end.”
Participants have the full calendar year to visit 31 participating breweries including newly added breweries like Bellbrook Brewing Company in Bellbrook, Full Circle Brewgarden in Englewood and Gravel Road Brewing Company in Middletown. Participants will receive a stamp on their passport with a purchase at each brewery.
Once the passport is filled, participants go to Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E 4th St. in Dayton, to redeem their prize. The 2023 prize is a sling bag with the Dayton Ale Trail logo.
Below is a list of participating breweries:
- Alematic Artisan Ales
- Bellbrook Brewing Company
- Bock Family Brewing
- Branch & Bone Artisan Ales
- Bushrod Brew Works
- Carillon Brewing Co.
- Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
- The Dayton Beer Company
- Devil Wind Brewing
- Eudora Brewing Co.
- Fifth Street Brewpub
- Figleaf Brewing Co.
- Full Circle Brewgarden
- Gravel Road Brewing Company
- The Hairless Hare Brewery
- Heavier Than Air Brewing Co.
- Little Fish Brewing Co.
- Lock 27 Brewing
- Loose Ends Brewing
- Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina
- Moeller Brew Barn
- Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company
- N.E.W Ales Brewing
- Nowhere In Particular Cabinet of Curiosities
- Southern Ohio Brewing
- Star City Brewing Company
- Toxic Brew Co.
- Trail Town Brewing
- Wandering Griffin Brewery & Pub
- Warped Wing Brewing Co.
- Yellow Springs Brewery
“We encourage everyone to grab a passport and start early,” Moore said. “December 31st (2024) will be here in no time at all.”
His favorite part of having the Dayton Ale Trail is hearing stories and seeing posts/pictures from people venturing out of their normal watering hole to see what all breweries across the region have to offer.
More than 1,300 people completed the 2023 Dayton Ale Trail, Moore said.
Something new that people can look forward to is a Dayton Ale Trail online swag store. It is currently under development, but Moore said anyone will be able to order Dayton Ale Trail merch and other branded items to be shipped right to their doors.
Mike Muncy, head brewer at Hairless Hare Brewery, and Jesse Gaither of Minuteman in Centerville has helped Moore organize this year’s trail. For more information about the Dayton Ale Trail, visit its Facebook page (@daytonaletrail).
