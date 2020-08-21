3 local restaurants reopen following temporary closures due to employee testing positive for COVID-19

Staff at the golf shop confirmed the reopening.

“COVID-19 was confined to one employee at Yankee Trace, and that employee remained asymptomatic,” a spokeswoman for the city of Centerville said Friday.

According to “Responsible Restart Ohio” protocols created by state health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine, it is mandatory for bars and restaurants to “immediately isolate and seek medical care for any individual who develops symptoms while at work, contact the local health district about suspected cases or exposures, and shut down the area for deep sanitation if possible.”

The “recommended best practices” in such cases calls upon a restaurant or bar to “work with the local health department to identify potentially infected or exposed individuals to help facilitate effective contact tracing/ notifications; once testing is readily available, test all suspected infections or exposures; and following testing, contact local health department to initiate appropriate care and tracing,” according to the “Responsible Restart Ohio” document.