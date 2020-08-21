3 local restaurants reopen following temporary closures due to employee testing positive for COVID-19

Three Dayton-area restaurants — Mamma DiSalvo’s Italian Ristorante in Kettering, Wheat Penny Oven and Bar in Dayton, and the Clubhouse Grill restaurant at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace in Centerville — reopened Friday, Aug. 21 following temporary closures due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
“We’re back,” Mamma DiSalvo’s owners said on the restaurant’s Facebook page. A subsequent post listed specials for Aug. 21-23, including Seafood Alla Pescatore with shrimp, scallops, lobster and mussels sauteed in a lemon-wine sauce with asparagus, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes over pasta. The restaurant offers dine-in and patio seating as well as curbside service.
Mamma DiSalvo’s had been shut down since Aug. 8.
Wheat Penny Oven & Bar said on its Facebook page Friday that it would reopen Friday night for patio dining, carryout and third-party delivery. The Wayne Avenue restaurant shut down Aug. 18 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
And The Clubhouse Grill reopened to the public Friday after closing earlier in the month, according to the web site for the golf course operated by the city of Centerville.
Staff at the golf shop confirmed the reopening.
“COVID-19 was confined to one employee at Yankee Trace, and that employee remained asymptomatic,” a spokeswoman for the city of Centerville said Friday.
According to “Responsible Restart Ohio” protocols created by state health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine, it is mandatory for bars and restaurants to “immediately isolate and seek medical care for any individual who develops symptoms while at work, contact the local health district about suspected cases or exposures, and shut down the area for deep sanitation if possible.”
The “recommended best practices” in such cases calls upon a restaurant or bar to “work with the local health department to identify potentially infected or exposed individuals to help facilitate effective contact tracing/ notifications; once testing is readily available, test all suspected infections or exposures; and following testing, contact local health department to initiate appropriate care and tracing,” according to the “Responsible Restart Ohio” document.